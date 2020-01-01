Arsenal player ratings v Man Utd, two players gets a nine

Arsenal player ratings – A tremendous performance brings a deserved win over Man Utd.
Tonight we saw the effect that Mikel Arteta is having on the Arsenal players and it is a hugely positive one.
This is no meaningless win, this was against Manchester United and the lads stood strong and tall for the entire game.
The defence played a blinder, best I have seen in a long time, they were impenetrable and comfortably held United at bay.
Player Ratings
Leno – 7
Bounced back from his howler against Chelsea and looked comfortable and at ease.
Kolasinac – 8
Helped create the first goal, was solid in defence and a threat going forward. A very good game.
Sokratis – 9
Excellent performance, scored a goal and absolutely bossed the United forwards. They looked scared to me.
Luiz – 9
Oh I wish we could see this sort of display week in week out. The Brazilian was simply brilliant and showed leadership throughout. Best game in an Arsenal shirt.
Maitland-Niles – 8
He put Martial in his pocket and never let him out, had a really good game both defensively and attacking.
Xhaka – 7
Looked fresh and determined, did nothing spectacular but did nothing wrong, he was efficient and showed good composure.
Torreira – 8
Another outstanding game, his transition from defensive midfielder to creator to attacker when required was fluent and effective.
Ozil – 8
Played the entire game and he was damn good, this was far more like the Ozil of old. More, please.
Pepe – 8
Scored a nicely taken goal and was a constant threat, he is still adapting to the English game, that is clear, but all things considered one can get excited again about the record signing.
Aubameyang – 7
Worked his socks off but on occasions drifted out of the game on the left.
Lacazette – 7
Another frustrating night for the Frenchman. It does seem like something is off but he tried very hard and remained a threat throughout.
Subs
Nelson -6
Did ok but was a clear downgrade on Pepe but he has time to improve.
Saka – 6
Another one that did ok when he came on. Did what was asked and got basics right.
Guendouzi – 5
Average score because of the time he came on.
Manager
Arteta – 9
Fantastic first win for the Spaniard, he is starting to bring the good times back.
This was the first performance for years that resembled the true identity and DNA of Arsenal. Point proven that Arteta has the right stuff to turn things around! COYG!
Oh, and happy new year Gooners!
👍👍 Happy New Year, GunneRay! What a start to 2020!! 👌
COYG 🙌🏼👍🏼💪🏼🙌🏼👍🏼👏🏼
if Arteta gets them to play a mix of Wenger/Klopp/Guardiola then we could be onto something great! Tiki taka with hunting in packs and high intensity all rolled into one!
Ps. Fitness levels needs upping over the next 4-6 weeks as you can see they still gassed out after 60 mins but that will come with better training methods and being thought how to preserve your energy during the game! Bring on the mighty Leeds, this one will be dedicated to Nketiah 🤪
Made me laugh when Keown said “Dare I say, Luiz actually did some defending tonight” 😂
Ozil, Torreira, Luiz & Kolasinac 👌
Amazing performance. Not just win but a clean sheet with our leaky defence
We won without Lacazette or Aubameyang goals
Pepe scoring was nice to see
Arteta has impressed me so far
Long may it continue
COYG
who still think allegri/mourinho would have been right appointment?