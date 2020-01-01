Arsenal player ratings v Man Utd, two players gets a nine

Arsenal player ratings – A tremendous performance brings a deserved win over Man Utd.

Tonight we saw the effect that Mikel Arteta is having on the Arsenal players and it is a hugely positive one.

This is no meaningless win, this was against Manchester United and the lads stood strong and tall for the entire game.

The defence played a blinder, best I have seen in a long time, they were impenetrable and comfortably held United at bay.

Player Ratings

Leno – 7

Bounced back from his howler against Chelsea and looked comfortable and at ease.

Kolasinac – 8

Helped create the first goal, was solid in defence and a threat going forward. A very good game.

Sokratis – 9

Excellent performance, scored a goal and absolutely bossed the United forwards. They looked scared to me.

Luiz – 9

Oh I wish we could see this sort of display week in week out. The Brazilian was simply brilliant and showed leadership throughout. Best game in an Arsenal shirt.

Maitland-Niles – 8

He put Martial in his pocket and never let him out, had a really good game both defensively and attacking.

Xhaka – 7

Looked fresh and determined, did nothing spectacular but did nothing wrong, he was efficient and showed good composure.

Torreira – 8

Another outstanding game, his transition from defensive midfielder to creator to attacker when required was fluent and effective.

Ozil – 8

Played the entire game and he was damn good, this was far more like the Ozil of old. More, please.

Pepe – 8

Scored a nicely taken goal and was a constant threat, he is still adapting to the English game, that is clear, but all things considered one can get excited again about the record signing.

Aubameyang – 7

Worked his socks off but on occasions drifted out of the game on the left.

Lacazette – 7

Another frustrating night for the Frenchman. It does seem like something is off but he tried very hard and remained a threat throughout.

Subs

Nelson -6

Did ok but was a clear downgrade on Pepe but he has time to improve.

Saka – 6

Another one that did ok when he came on. Did what was asked and got basics right.

Guendouzi – 5

Average score because of the time he came on.

Manager

Arteta – 9

Fantastic first win for the Spaniard, he is starting to bring the good times back.