Arsenal player ratings v Molde – Balogun nets first goal and Nelson shines

Arsenal beat Molde 3-0 to continue their fine goalscoring form in the Europa League this season.

The Gunners have been struggling for goals in the Premier League, but the Europa League proved a happy hunting ground once again for our players, here are the Arsenal player ratings.

Runar Alex Runarsson – 6

Saved well from a 15th-minute attempt, lucky not to concede a goal after missing his clearance when he rushed out.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles -7

Solid at the back and was equally a problem for the hosts when he joined the Arsenal attack.

Cedric Soares – 6

Nothing spectacular, happy to see him get some game time.

David Luiz – 6

He wasn’t made to work hard because Molde struggled to create chances near the Arsenal box.

Shkodran Mustafi – 7

Appears sharp and clearing the ball away when Runarsson spilt it, otherwise, just like Luiz didn’t see too much trouble.

Joe Willock – 8

He is growing in stature and confidence and this will do his first-team chances a world of good. A mature performance capped with an assist.

Granit Xhaka – 7

Mr Reliable was on form in this game, helping to make the Gunners tick.

Nicolas Pepe – 8

The perfect response to his weekend’s red card. Not all his shots are good to watch, but he did hit some delightful ones. Hit the woodwork before getting his goal.

Reiss Nelson – 8

Got the goal that his performance deserved. He was a menace to the opposition defence all through the game.

Eddie Nketiah – 6

Not one of Arsenal’s best-attacking players on the night. Got a goal ruled out for offside.

Alexandre Lacazette – 6

Still doesn’t look like scoring a goal soon, but he did his best on another frustrating evening for the Frenchman.

Subs

Rob Holding – 7

Replaced David Luiz at half time and helped the Gunners to remain solid at the back and keep a clean sheet.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Full of running and he didn’t shy away from getting possession of the ball.

Kieran Tierney – 6

Was as solid as can be when he got on and helped the team keep an easy clean sheet.

Smith Rowe – 7

What a way to make a case for yourself to play more. Set up Balogun less than 10 minutes after he entered the pitch.

Folarin Balogun – 7

Will forever remember this night after scoring his first senior goal for the club almost immediately after he was subbed on.

