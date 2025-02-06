Arsenal player ratings v Newcastle – Low marks after poor performance

Newcastle United dumped Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win at Saint James Park last night. Here is our players’ rating.

David Raya – 4.5

The occasion seemed too big for him, and he must learn when to play out from the back and when to go long. His mistakes proved costly.

Jurrien Timber – 5.0

Struggled to contain Anthony Gordon, despite the Newcastle winger frequently tracking back to help his own defence.

William Saliba – 5.0

Isak unsettled him throughout the game, forcing errors and making him look uncharacteristically shaky.

Gabriel – 5.0

Newcastle’s pace in attack made life difficult for him, and he offered little aerial threat from corners.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 5.5

Showed his usual bravery, but his final ball lacked precision, preventing Arsenal from creating real danger.

Declan Rice – 6.0

Worked tirelessly in midfield and did his best to push Arsenal forward, but Newcastle’s disciplined defence made it tough.

Thomas Partey – 5.0

Had a chance to impose himself against Newcastle’s midfield but failed to do so. A disappointing display.

Martin Odegaard – 5.5

Unlucky to hit the woodwork early on, but Newcastle effectively neutralised him after that moment.

Leandro Trossard – 5.5

Struggled to find space or influence the game as Newcastle constantly doubled up on him.

Kai Havertz – 5.0

Another anonymous performance. Never looked like troubling Newcastle’s defence.

Gabriel Martinelli – 5.5

One of Arsenal’s brighter sparks before being forced off through injury.

Substitutes

Ethan Nwaneri – 6.0

Showed intent and energy but lacked quality with his final ball.

Raheem Sterling – 5.0

Expected more from such an experienced player, but he failed to make an impact.

Mikel Merino – 5.5

Came on for Odegaard but didn’t add much creativity or spark to Arsenal’s attack.

Riccardo Calafiori – N/A

Jorginho – N/A