Arsenal player ratings v Newcastle – Low marks after poor performance

Newcastle United dumped Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win at Saint James Park last night. Here is our players’ rating.
David Raya – 4.5
The occasion seemed too big for him, and he must learn when to play out from the back and when to go long. His mistakes proved costly.
Jurrien Timber – 5.0
Struggled to contain Anthony Gordon, despite the Newcastle winger frequently tracking back to help his own defence.
William Saliba – 5.0
Isak unsettled him throughout the game, forcing errors and making him look uncharacteristically shaky.
Gabriel – 5.0
Newcastle’s pace in attack made life difficult for him, and he offered little aerial threat from corners.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 5.5
Showed his usual bravery, but his final ball lacked precision, preventing Arsenal from creating real danger.
Declan Rice – 6.0
Worked tirelessly in midfield and did his best to push Arsenal forward, but Newcastle’s disciplined defence made it tough.
Thomas Partey – 5.0
Had a chance to impose himself against Newcastle’s midfield but failed to do so. A disappointing display.
Martin Odegaard – 5.5
Unlucky to hit the woodwork early on, but Newcastle effectively neutralised him after that moment.
Leandro Trossard – 5.5
Struggled to find space or influence the game as Newcastle constantly doubled up on him.
Kai Havertz – 5.0
Another anonymous performance. Never looked like troubling Newcastle’s defence.
Gabriel Martinelli – 5.5
One of Arsenal’s brighter sparks before being forced off through injury.
Substitutes
Ethan Nwaneri – 6.0
Showed intent and energy but lacked quality with his final ball.
Raheem Sterling – 5.0
Expected more from such an experienced player, but he failed to make an impact.
Mikel Merino – 5.5
Came on for Odegaard but didn’t add much creativity or spark to Arsenal’s attack.
Riccardo Calafiori – N/A
Jorginho – N/A
For sure a disappointing evening in the bear pit of St James’ Park! In my opinion we need to go all out for Isak in the summer window… He is exactly the kind of striker we need in the Henry mould, fast, skilful and clinical!
Gabriel and Saliba struggled to contain him all evening and YES, we are talking about two of the best centre halves in the league right now!
We need exactly this kind of player to help break the mid/low block that teams like Newcastle are ever more frequently employing against our possession based game.
All in all, in an injury ravaged season, we are competing well and having been an Arsenal fan for over 40 years, we are looking good my friends… keep the faith!
…and in answer to the media’s constant reminder that we should stay humble and to cheer up my fellow Gooners a little this morning: –
Since Newcastle last won a trophy, Arsenal have won: –
6 League Titles
10 FA Cups
2 League Cups
😀 Just a little perspective … Have a great day Gooners!
In fact, signing Isak seems interesting, but I haven’t seen many games with Isak playing against low block defenses, which is where Havertz usually disappears. I think our attacker has to be someone who deals perfectly with little space and many defenders in front. Few teams really open up opportunities for us to counterattack and the ones that give us the most difficulty are exactly those that don’t leave their own area.
Imo I wouldn’t give anyone more then a 4 .5
The team were shambolic
Managers tactics shambolic
No desire , tactically nieve
Got bullied out played, out thought
Worst performance i have seen for many a year
Playing out from the back was comical
A throw back to MA first days in charge when we started playing out from the back. GK and back 4 were were terrible. Haven’t seen saliba been out thought and out muscled by a team b4
Credit to Newcastle and howe for a well deserved win and the crowd were awesome.
Isak is a beast of a player. Where as KH looked like bambi on ice last light
manager 1.0
6.0 for Rice ?? who lost his head and could have been sent off.
I thought Partey and Nwaneri were our best players but Saliba had a horrendous time and needs to realise that it is not always possible to win the ball around the half way line against a quicker opponent like Issak.He and Gabriel have been overhyped by fans and press alike and their inability to cope with the Newcastle front three over the two ties is concerning .Gabriel is becoming far too emotional and needs to be more composed whilst his partner has to improve his positional sense and concentration .I can now appreciate why they are not automatic choices for their respective Countries.