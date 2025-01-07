Arsenal player ratings v Newcastle United – No outstanding Arsenal players

Newcastle United stunned a poor Arsenal with a 2-0 win at the Emirates this evening. Here are our player ratings:
Starters
David Raya – 6.5
Handled his distribution well and wasn’t at fault for either of the goals.
Jurrien Timber – 4.5
Struggled to contain Anthony Gordon and missed a good scoring opportunity at the other end.
William Saliba – 5.0
Tasked with managing Isak but ultimately fell short.
Gabriel – 5.0
Had difficulty handling the in-form Isak, particularly for Newcastle’s second goal.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.0
One of Arsenal’s bright spots. He stood up to the challenge and continued to show promise.
Thomas Partey – 5.0
Far from his best, as Newcastle’s midfield dominated the battle.
Martin Odegaard – 4.5
Failed to deliver the creative spark Arsenal needed, leaving the attack wanting.
Declan Rice – 6.5
Arsenal’s best performer on the night. He worked tirelessly to drive the team forward and break Newcastle’s lines.
Gabriel Martinelli – 4.5
Missed key chances, and his lack of clinical finishing remains a concern.
Kai Havertz – 4.0
Missed a glaring opportunity with a poor header and offered little else. His performance highlighted Arsenal’s need for a natural striker.
Leandro Trossard – 4.5
Struggled to make an impact, with Anthony Gordon frequently closing him down.
Substitutes
Jorginho – 6.0
Made a minor impact after coming on, helping Arsenal control possession and increase pressure on Newcastle.
Gabriel Jesus – 5.0
Displayed hunger and energy but lacked the service needed to create clear-cut chances.
Oleksandr Zinchenko – 4.5
His cameo was marred by a clumsy challenge on Joelinton that earned him a yellow card.
Skelly was are best performer for me ,but that’s not saying much .
The need for striker is and as been evident for a while now ,just waiting on us bringing in a LB and GK on the last day of the transfer window.
Arsenal has continued to leave the substsnce and chasing shadows. The system of play or formation is becoming unproductive to teams with Tactical system of play. A team without a central striker will struggle to score when facing opponents that are tactical and flexible in the way the appriach games. Thats why teams have decoded arsenal and render:ed its formation unproductive. We experienced this in Fulham, Brighton and now Newcsatle.
Arsenal should go for a world class striker.to combine with playing from the wings . Otherwise, its going to be same story year on year (YOY).