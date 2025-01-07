Arsenal player ratings v Newcastle United – No outstanding Arsenal players

Newcastle United stunned a poor Arsenal with a 2-0 win at the Emirates this evening. Here are our player ratings:

Starters

David Raya – 6.5

Handled his distribution well and wasn’t at fault for either of the goals.

Jurrien Timber – 4.5

Struggled to contain Anthony Gordon and missed a good scoring opportunity at the other end.

William Saliba – 5.0

Tasked with managing Isak but ultimately fell short.

Gabriel – 5.0

Had difficulty handling the in-form Isak, particularly for Newcastle’s second goal.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.0

One of Arsenal’s bright spots. He stood up to the challenge and continued to show promise.

Thomas Partey – 5.0

Far from his best, as Newcastle’s midfield dominated the battle.

Martin Odegaard – 4.5

Failed to deliver the creative spark Arsenal needed, leaving the attack wanting.

Declan Rice – 6.5

Arsenal’s best performer on the night. He worked tirelessly to drive the team forward and break Newcastle’s lines.

Gabriel Martinelli – 4.5

Missed key chances, and his lack of clinical finishing remains a concern.

Kai Havertz – 4.0

Missed a glaring opportunity with a poor header and offered little else. His performance highlighted Arsenal’s need for a natural striker.

Leandro Trossard – 4.5

Struggled to make an impact, with Anthony Gordon frequently closing him down.

Substitutes

Jorginho – 6.0

Made a minor impact after coming on, helping Arsenal control possession and increase pressure on Newcastle.

Gabriel Jesus – 5.0

Displayed hunger and energy but lacked the service needed to create clear-cut chances.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 4.5

His cameo was marred by a clumsy challenge on Joelinton that earned him a yellow card.