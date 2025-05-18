Arsenal player ratings v Newcastle United – Solid performance, solid ratings

Arsenal secured a narrow win against Newcastle United today with a solid performance against Eddie Howe’s men. Here are our player ratings.

David Raya – 8.0

For his first-half performance alone, he was Arsenal’s best player in the game.

Ben White – 6.0

He is still not at the required level defensively, but he had a long injury and needs time.

William Saliba – 6.5

Arsenal faced significant pressure from the Newcastle attack in the first half and he did his best, but he appeared to have suffered an injury and did not return after half-time.

Jakub Kiwior – 7.5

He continues to show why he deserves more game time, and that tackle on William Osula was superb and potentially match-saving.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7.0

This was another good performance from the teenager, contributing to a clean sheet.

Martin Odegaard – 7.0

He was in fine form for much of the match and was rewarded with an assist.

Thomas Partey – 5.5

Although he improved in the second half, his first-half performance was poor.

Declan Rice – 8.0

He is having a fantastic season, and his goal suggests he may eventually be deployed in a more advanced midfield role.

Bukayo Saka – 6.0

There were moments when he ran at the Newcastle defence, but this was not one of his better performances for Arsenal.

Leandro Trossard – 6.5

He and Gabriel Martinelli switched roles as they have done at Liverpool previously, but it was not productive.

Gabriel Martinelli – 6.0

He had a busy game, but forwards must deliver end product.

Substitutes

Riccardo Calafiori – 7.0

After he came on at centre-back, Newcastle struggled to get close to Arsenal’s defence.

Kai Havertz – N/A

It is good to see him back after a long injury.

Kieran Tierney – N/A

Jorginho – N/A