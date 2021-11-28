Arsenal Player Ratings v Newcastle – Who was your MOTM?

A workmanlike win against easy opponents gave us a chance to quickly erase the memory of last week’s embarrassment at Liverpool. For me, there were many top performances so I couldn’t pick a stand out performace. Could you?

Arsenal Player Ratings v Newcastle

Ramsdale 7 – Nice easy day for Ramsdale but stayed alert for that excellent save from Shelvey.

Tomi 8 – Excellent in defence and in attack, and a great assist for the Martinelli goal.

White 7 – Another good day at the office. Solid performance

Gabriel 8 – Another top-class game from our rock.

Tavares 7 – Our new Duracell bunny ran Newcastle ragged. Needs extra shooting practise!

Partey 6 – Had an off day today but will have to be back to his best next week.

Lokonga 8 – The youngter surprised me today with his spark and creativity. Best game yet.

Saka 8 – Another cracking game and goal from our new superstar. Let’s hope his injury isn’t serious..

Odegaard 7 – Not his best game but tried hard. Shame his freekick wasn’t quite on the button..

Smith Rowe 7 – Overshadowed by Saka today but want to see him more direct next week.

Auba 5 – Now Martinelli has appeared and scored in seconds, it looks like it’s time for Arteta to make some hard choices…

Subs:

Martinelli 8 – Brilliant finish. Deserves to start more often but can’t see Arteta rushing him, can you?

Laca 6 – Wasn’t on long enough to have much effect but didn’t bother Newcastle much anyway.

Eleney – N/A