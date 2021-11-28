Arsenal Player Ratings v Newcastle – Who was your MOTM?

A workmanlike win against easy opponents gave us a chance to quickly erase the memory of last week’s embarrassment at Liverpool. For me, there were many top performances so I couldn’t pick a stand out performace. Could you?
Arsenal Player Ratings v Newcastle
Ramsdale 7 – Nice easy day for Ramsdale but stayed alert for that excellent save from Shelvey.
Tomi 8 – Excellent in defence and in attack, and a great assist for the Martinelli goal.
White 7 – Another good day at the office. Solid performance
Gabriel 8 – Another top-class game from our rock.
Tavares 7 – Our new Duracell bunny ran Newcastle ragged. Needs extra shooting practise!
Partey 6 – Had an off day today but will have to be back to his best next week.
Lokonga 8 – The youngter surprised me today with his spark and creativity. Best game yet.
Saka 8 – Another cracking game and goal from our new superstar. Let’s hope his injury isn’t serious..
Odegaard 7 – Not his best game but tried hard. Shame his freekick wasn’t quite on the button..
Smith Rowe 7 – Overshadowed by Saka today but want to see him more direct next week.
Auba 5 – Now Martinelli has appeared and scored in seconds, it looks like it’s time for Arteta to make some hard choices…
Subs:
Martinelli 8 – Brilliant finish. Deserves to start more often but can’t see Arteta rushing him, can you?
Laca 6 – Wasn’t on long enough to have much effect but didn’t bother Newcastle much anyway.
Eleney – N/A
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
My MOTM was Saka, because he made a great cross for Smith-Rowe’s header and he scored our first goal that forced Newcastle to be more open. He was a big problem for the Toons’ defense
The second best was White, because he was very solid defensively and did the playmaking from the back with his accurate passes. The third one was Ramsdale for his excellent saves
About Aubameyang, he missed an absolute sitter, but his high pressing is very important to force Dubravka make excessive long passes. Tavares also made a lot of problems for the Geordies’ defense, as our true LW
Ramsdale, White, Lakonga.
Nuno “ sky ball” Tavares. His athleticism, enthusiasm and” when in doubt shoot, it just might go in” attitude… Hands down his best match in red&white and without a doubt the Match of the day MOTM…😂😂😂😂
Tavares for me .
But the whole back line was solid
Disappointments were Auba and Odegaard
Auba looks shot and Odegaard just does not cut it for me I’m afraid .
Lokonga man of the match. Im surprised That Patey gets a lower rating than Odigaad
Joint motm Lokonga and Tavares – ironically in the game after they were so poor at Anfield. Honourable mentions for Saka, Tomi, Gabriel and White. Delighted for GM. Concerned about Partey who was very poor, Ode who looks lost in that system, and Auba, who except for his closing down has become a total irrelevance in this team.
Those player ratings are more than objective. Martinelli is a good finisher and should play more. Traverse, Partey, Sambi , Tommy and Moh.Elnny should traimore rigorously on preciise shooting outside the box.
Our defense was not really tested and Ramsdale apart from that outstanding save didn’t have much to do so I can’t say any of them deserve MOM.
Except for Tavares who had an outstanding game going forward. What a gem! And Tomi too.
Lukonga was impressive, Odegaard had an awful first half but grew into the game.
The man of the match for me is Gaby the Marty. That skillful goal reminded me of our great goals of the era gone by. What impressed me the most is that he took the chance and should now be in contention for more minutes on the pitch.
Apart from that goal of the season contender, he was energetic but a bit rusty. More game time will remedy that I am sure.
A good performance from all the players….there room for improvements.
Martinelli 8…. how? He got lucky on that goal. He saw a less complicated shot but could not hit the target.
Belive me there is a reason he sits on the bench.
All player game ratings are entirely subjective, which is the prime reason I do not get involved with them, as a rule.
I will however, on this occasion, agree with those who claim Saka as their MotM.