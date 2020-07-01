Arsenal player ratings v Norwich City – one player gets 9 and two get 8

Arsenal secured their third straight win when they beat Norwich 4-0 at the Emirates this evening.

It was a performance of pure class and the Gunners showed why they are ready to challenge for a place in the Premier League’s top six before the end of this season.

Several Arsenal players were in top form in the game, and fans will hope that they can keep this level of performance when they play their next game. Here are the Arsenal player ratings.

Emiliano Martinez – 7

He is looking more and more assured behind the sticks and made two outstanding saves in this game. He was also quite vocal.

Shkodran Mustafi – 6

He was one of better performers at the back. Wasn’t afraid to challenge for the aerial balls and played generally well but he did look lethargic.

David Luiz – 7

He was a doubt before this game, but he responded well with a fine performance. Didn’t try to take any risk and dealt with the basics as well as he should, had a good game.

Sead Kolasinac – 6

Still not well settled in the new system, but he did better than he did against Sheffield United. However, you can still smell that he was close to making a mistake almost every time.

Hector Bellerin – 6

Uncharacteristically struggled with his decision making when he was in attacking positions. Did well at the back, but didn’t offer the team the outlet they need going forward.

Dani Ceballos – 8

With a performance like this, some fans may want Mikel Arteta to sign him up permanently.

Delivered some killer passes that should have led to goals, one, in particular, was perfectly measured towards Alex Lacazette, but the Frenchman’s header was weak.

Granit Xhaka – 8

Another assured performance in midfield and it is becoming clearer to see that he is a good leader in the Arsenal team. Took his goal well.

Kieran Tierney – 7

Continues to show why Arsenal spent that much to sign him. Covered the back very well. Yet he was also available to cause problems for the opposing defence.

Reiss Nelson – 6

Was one of our best players in the early stages with his impressive pressing, however, he didn’t really disturb the Norwich defence as he would have wanted.

Alexandre Lacazette – 5

Didn’t give Mikel Arteta any reason to play him ahead of Eddie Nketiah. Missed at least one good chance and struggled to be available for passes to score.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 9

Best player on the night with two goals and an assist. He led from the front with relentless pressing and showed leadership by continually trying to close down Norwich even while we were leading.

Substitutes

Rob Holding – 7

Entered the game and got used to the tempo with ease. Didn’t miss a step and ensured he helped the Gunners to see out the game with a clean sheet.

Joe Willock – 6

Did well in winning the ball back in midfield and helped Arsenal continue to dominate and create chances.

Cedric Soares – 7

Made the perfect start to his Arsenal life with a goal as soon as he stepped on to the field.

Eddie Nketiah – 6

Spent only a few minutes on the field but caused more problems to Norwich’s defence than Alexandre Lacazette did throughout the game.

Nicolas Pepe – not on long enough.

Arsenal player Ratings from Ime