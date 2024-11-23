Arsenal v Nottingham Foresr
Arsenal player ratings v Nottingham Forest – Two players get highest rating

Arsenal secured a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest this afternoon. Here is our player ratings.

David Raya – 7.0
Commanded his area well when needed, but he had little to do for most of the match.

Jurrien Timber – 7.5
Replaced Ben White at right-back and delivered a good performance. Defended solidly and supported Bukayo Saka effectively when required.

William Saliba – 7.5
As solid as ever, Saliba managed Taiwo Awoniyi’s threat effectively, keeping the Nigerian striker quiet throughout the game.

Gabriel Magalhães – 7.5
The Brazilian was reliable at the back and ensured Forest posed no significant goal threat.

Riccardo Calafiori – 7.5
Impressive on both ends of the pitch, the Italian continues to win over fans at the Emirates with his solid defensive and attacking contributions.

Mikel Merino – 7.0
Played a steady role in Arsenal’s midfield, maintaining possession well, though without any standout moments.

Jorginho – 7.0
Replaced Declan Rice and performed adequately, despite picking up a yellow card.

Martin Odegaard – 8.5
Arsenal sorely missed their captain, and this performance showed why. He was instrumental in dictating play and brought creativity to the midfield.

Leandro Trossard – 7.0
A much-improved display, Trossard posed a consistent threat and contributed to Arsenal’s attacking efforts.

Gabriel Jesus – 6.5
Still struggling to find the back of the net, but his link-up play and work rate were vital to Arsenal’s attack.

Bukayo Saka – 8.5
Outstanding as always. His goal and assist demonstrated his growing influence, and Forest simply couldn’t handle him.

Substitutes

Thomas Partey – 8.0
Made an immediate impact with a brilliant goal and helped Arsenal maintain control of the game.

Partey v Nottingham Forest
Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6.5
Helped keep Arsenal threatening but didn’t have a standout contribution.

Ethan Nwaneri – 7.5
Fearless and clinical, Nwaneri took his goal beautifully and is making a strong case to start matches.

Raheem Sterling – 6.5
Provided the assist for Nwaneri’s goal but didn’t make a significant overall impact.

Jakub Kiwior – N/A
Came on too late to make a meaningful contribution.

1 Comment

