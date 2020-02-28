Arsenal player ratings v Olympiacos – ratings reflect the performance

Arsenal player ratings – Arsenal players have to take the responsibility for a dismal display.

Normally Arsenal player ratings are put up shortly after the actual game but because of the manner of the defeat last night and the way the players performed I felt it was best to wait until today and try and give a fair and balanced set of player ratings.

Arsenal player ratings

Leno – 5

Did make a couple of good saves but when it really mattered he was found wanting badly.

Saka – 6

Not a great game defensively but he was always a threat going forward but his efforts were wasted a lot of the time because of lack of movement upfront.

Luiz -3

Back to the same old Luiz, what the hell was that for Olympiacos winner? Was he scared of upsetting his hair?

Mustafi – 7

Best of the defenders easily and I suspect that he would have cleared the ball if he was still on the field instead of Luiz.

Bellerin – 4

Woeful, I am sorry to say but he has been poor since he came back from injury and I am worried this is as good as we are going to get from him.

Xhaka – 4

Not a good game at all and the sad thing is that it was always a matter of time before he reverted back to being just a bang average player

Ceballos – 4

I felt sorry for him to be honest, he did not have a great game either but that was because there was literally no movement from the players around him, he was provided with no outlet.

Ozil – 4

The Greeks decided to give him space and just took care of the channels so he had no outlet, they knew he was not going to go on any amazing runs.

Pepe – 5

He looks good when he is running with the ball but lacks an end product and just keeps the ball too long. When he does not have the ball there is almost no movement from him, another worry.

Lacazette – 3

Should have scored in first half, was very static, lacked movement and provided no outlet for the creative players.

Aubameyang – 5

Brilliant goal, horrendous miss. That summed his game up.

Subs

Torreira – 4

Replaced Ceballos but made zero difference to the game, what was the point of bringing him on.

Willock -4

Looked out of his depth, against Olympiacos. Think about that.

Sokratis -5

Did his job I suppose, but not much else.

Martinelli – 6

Brought energy, something that was lacking all game long, why did it take Mikel Arteta so long to bring him on I will never know.

Manager

Arteta – 3

Worst game for the manager so far, he simply could not change the game and he had at least three occasions to do so and his substitutions were just poor in terms of timing and the changes.