Arsenal player ratings v Portsmouth – four players gets an eight

Arsenal beat Portsmouth 2-0 and are the first team into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup
It was not an earth-shattering performance and it was not a bad one either. Arsenal did enough to defeat League One side Portsmouth without too much worry and the quest for silverware this season goes on.
It was a very much changed side from the one that lost to Olympiacos and the players never let themselves or the club down in what was a banana skin of a game.
Arsenal player ratings
Martinez – 7
Looked nervy early doors but settled and did not really have too much to do.
Sokratis – 8
Scored a goal and despite being played out of position had a decent game
Mari – 7
Decent debut and hard to really judge considering the opponents but did look good overall.
Luiz – 7
Solid game, never really tested and even headed the ball a couple of times
Saka – 7
Always looked lively and another one that had a solid game.
Guendouzi – 7
Picked up a silly booking but other than that played well.
Torreira – 5
I am giving him the standard mark because he came off early with an injury
Willock – 5
Was not really impressed with him to be honest, he had an opportunity to shine here and never took it.
Nelson – 8
My man of the match, made both goals and if he can transfer this sort of performance to the Premier League and be consistent with it then he is a star in the making.
Martinelli – 8
Had a very good game, was a constant thorn in the Portsmouth side all game, massive amount of energy.
Nketiah – 8
Scored a goal and did what was asked of him, which he is doing on a regular basis now. Must surely be prefered to Lacazette now.
Subs
Ceballos – 7
Thought he did quite well when he came on for Torreira. He has to do it against the big teams more often though.
Xhaka – 5
Average ratings because of lack of time on the pitch
Maitland-Niles – 5
Same as Xhaka.
Manager
Arteta – 8
Made the big call with wholesale changes and it worked.
Martinez was a bit nervy when the game started but grew into soon.Was more commanding than leno and i feel sometimes ge overdoes it.Didnt have much to do.
Saka,martinelli were a bit off.Immense workrate but just a bit off.
Sokratis was beaten for pace quite a few times but i think he was played there to cover the aerial threat.And that was a superb goal.
Mari was good yesterday.His distribution was good and he carried his defensive duties well enough.
Luiz’s positioning and tackling leaves him in danger sometimes and i still thi k he needs to improve.But he did well aerially yesterday.
Ceballos and guendouzi played well.Both when started were sloppy but soon grew into the game.
Nketiah is a star in the making.
Nelson had a good game and if he can improve his pace he has potential to be a top winger real soon.
Willock didnt have a bad game but he needs to work on many things if he is to play in the 10.His driving runs are superb though.I dont know if anybody noticed but willock has some aspects in hus play similar to ozil in recent times.He is learning.And i alsi believe we should understand what MA requests from his no.10s without going after them every single time they didnt have an assist or goal.If not then MA must be crazy to say he is pleased with ozil,willock can be a fantastic no.10 sort of things.