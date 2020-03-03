Arsenal player ratings v Portsmouth – four players gets an eight

Arsenal beat Portsmouth 2-0 and are the first team into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup

It was not an earth-shattering performance and it was not a bad one either. Arsenal did enough to defeat League One side Portsmouth without too much worry and the quest for silverware this season goes on.

It was a very much changed side from the one that lost to Olympiacos and the players never let themselves or the club down in what was a banana skin of a game.

Arsenal player ratings

Martinez – 7

Looked nervy early doors but settled and did not really have too much to do.

Sokratis – 8

Scored a goal and despite being played out of position had a decent game

Mari – 7

Decent debut and hard to really judge considering the opponents but did look good overall.

Luiz – 7

Solid game, never really tested and even headed the ball a couple of times

Saka – 7

Always looked lively and another one that had a solid game.

Guendouzi – 7

Picked up a silly booking but other than that played well.

Torreira – 5

I am giving him the standard mark because he came off early with an injury

Willock – 5

Was not really impressed with him to be honest, he had an opportunity to shine here and never took it.

Nelson – 8

My man of the match, made both goals and if he can transfer this sort of performance to the Premier League and be consistent with it then he is a star in the making.

Martinelli – 8

Had a very good game, was a constant thorn in the Portsmouth side all game, massive amount of energy.

Nketiah – 8

Scored a goal and did what was asked of him, which he is doing on a regular basis now. Must surely be prefered to Lacazette now.

Subs

Ceballos – 7

Thought he did quite well when he came on for Torreira. He has to do it against the big teams more often though.

Xhaka – 5

Average ratings because of lack of time on the pitch

Maitland-Niles – 5

Same as Xhaka.

Manager

Arteta – 8

Made the big call with wholesale changes and it worked.