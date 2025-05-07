Arsenal player ratings v PSG – Disappointment reflected in the ratings

Arsenal lost 2-1 to PSG this evening, ending all hopes of silverware this season for Mikel Arteta and his men. Here are our player ratings.

David Raya – 7.5

He was forced to make save after save and even saved a penalty, yet it was not enough.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0

Despite being tasked to defend against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes, he still made some good runs forward and created a big chance.

William Saliba – 6.0

He made the most passes by any player on the pitch, which showed Arsenal’s dominance of possession, but they conceded twice, and we must question his defending.

Jakub Kiwior – 5.0

This was another game in which Kiwior struggled, and he should have closed down Hakimi before he scored.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 5.0

He lost so many battles to Bradley Barcola and conceded a penalty, even though it was harsh.

Declan Rice – 5.0

This is one of the few games in which Rice did not shine, and we especially missed his dangerous forward runs.

Thomas Partey – 4.5

Everyone wanted Partey back for this game, but his mistake caused the second goal, and he was poor.

Martin Odegaard – 4.5

Although he made the most accurate passes into the final third by any player in the game, he was overshadowed again.

Gabriel Martinelli – 6.6

As PSG ganged up on Saka, Martinelli had a good game and beat Hakimi severel times, especially in the first half.

Mikel Merino – 5.5

Performances like this remind Arsenal why they need a proper striker.

Bukayo Saka – 7.0

Saka was probably Arsenal’s best player in the match, but how did he miss that open goal?

Substitutes

Riccardo Calafiori – 6.0

He came on for Lewis-Skelly and earned a yellow card, but Saka should have scored from his fine cross.

Leandro Trossard – 6.5

He was brought on to help Arsenal score goals, and his tenacity earned them their only strike.

Ben White – N/A