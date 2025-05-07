Arsenal player ratings v PSG – Disappointment reflected in the ratings

Arsenal lost 2-1 to PSG this evening, ending all hopes of silverware this season for Mikel Arteta and his men. Here are our player ratings.
David Raya – 7.5
He was forced to make save after save and even saved a penalty, yet it was not enough.
Jurrien Timber – 7.0
Despite being tasked to defend against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes, he still made some good runs forward and created a big chance.
William Saliba – 6.0
He made the most passes by any player on the pitch, which showed Arsenal’s dominance of possession, but they conceded twice, and we must question his defending.
Jakub Kiwior – 5.0
This was another game in which Kiwior struggled, and he should have closed down Hakimi before he scored.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 5.0
He lost so many battles to Bradley Barcola and conceded a penalty, even though it was harsh.
Declan Rice – 5.0
This is one of the few games in which Rice did not shine, and we especially missed his dangerous forward runs.
Thomas Partey – 4.5
Everyone wanted Partey back for this game, but his mistake caused the second goal, and he was poor.
Martin Odegaard – 4.5
Although he made the most accurate passes into the final third by any player in the game, he was overshadowed again.
Gabriel Martinelli – 6.6
As PSG ganged up on Saka, Martinelli had a good game and beat Hakimi severel times, especially in the first half.
Mikel Merino – 5.5
Performances like this remind Arsenal why they need a proper striker.
Bukayo Saka – 7.0
Saka was probably Arsenal’s best player in the match, but how did he miss that open goal?
Substitutes
Riccardo Calafiori – 6.0
He came on for Lewis-Skelly and earned a yellow card, but Saka should have scored from his fine cross.
Leandro Trossard – 6.5
He was brought on to help Arsenal score goals, and his tenacity earned them their only strike.
Ben White – N/A
Being an Arsenal fan is simply exhausting.
We need a lot of signings. Left winger, two strikers, midfielder and probably another defender.
Unfortunately the manager has to go as well. Why in 5 years is the team in such a state? How long can Odegaard drop stinkers and remain 90 minutes on the pitch? Playing the whole team 90 minutes against Bournemouth.
We again missed chances and the lost our legs. But the lack of subs is criminal. Why not use the dead league games to put Nwaneri into form?
Berta has a lot of work. We need 250+ spending and a manager who is willing to rotate the squad…
Congratulations to PSG, they were the best team across the 180 minutes. Their goalie is phenomenal, hats off! We had our chances and I would go as far as to say we was unlucky but I can’t defend Arteta.
As a staunch supporter of Artetas philosophy of reinstating the Arsenal values of togetherness, family and the connection with fans, I rest the blame of this loss squarely on Arteta’s shoulders.
We had lost our legs in the 1st half today, clearly Odegaard and Martinelli was struggling and after the break they didn’t look any livelier and Lewis Smelly was getting roasted as well. The left side Calafiori and Trossard substitutions should have happened around the 58-60 minute mark along with Odegaard for Nanweri, triple sub, with an intention.
White for Timber should have been much earlier, even at half time, why is White on the bench if he can’t handle 45 min?? *White, Saka and Odegaard* trio has given us countless goals in the past!! Throw the dice for 45 min, Timber was already touch and go before the game, why did Arteta do nothing to try and win this?
Sorry but this is on Arteta, he himself said when he took this job he would always do the best for Arsenal and if he couldn’t take us any further, he would walk away.
Guess what, @Arteta you have reached your limit and you can’t take us any further but wholeheartedly, thank you for where you’ve got us to, competing, where we should be. Now do the honourable thing and step aside. Take responsibility and read the room, our owners have backed you to the hilt, you have no more excuses. I thank you for your service. ❤️🤍 Arsenal forever!
Unfortunately, people are far too eager to rubbish the team because we lost the game. Some of these ratings are simply ridiculous.
Or mate is it the whole season ?
I agree , we can’t fault the effort tonight but it seems like it has to be one or the other
I dont agree that our manager should lose his job but equally some are falling into the trap of accepting failure
It’s okay not to buy anyone in January
Then it’s okay to be 13 points behind Liverpool
Then it’s okay as long as it’s top 5
Then it’s we are unlucky to lose two games ?
Then it’s all players deserve 8 out of 10
Then suddenly we will be 4th next season and back where we started
You got to have that standard at some point and say it’s not acceptable this season
considering the amount of injuries and all the setbacks, I think so.
Dan, people don’t realise effort doesn’t win you anything without proper guidance. PSG did most things right, we didn’t. We probably used more energy, ran more miles and worked harder but in the great scheme. It wasn’t good enough. We need to ask the obvious question, WHY?
Even Arteta said the difference is in the two boxes
I maintain he asked for help in January
Once that didn’t happen it was going to cost us
It’s not about the ratings, I’d give them all a 10 tonight, they gave their all. It was down to our manager to switch it up when the players tank was on empty. Odegaard has not gotten back to the fitness level from before the injury and he looked knackered tonight after 30 min. Martinelli smashed it the first half, 2nd half his legs where shot and Skelly was under pressure without Martinelli covering his back when he went forward. I feel the game for us was crying out for fresh legs sooner. Our managers substitutions had little impact and at this level (and his pay grade) they should have been more effective. What do I know. It’s not about what I think, it’s about what Arteta’s employers think and they will be thinking about return on investment. Is semi-final UCL and 2nd/(poss 3rd) in PL enough to increase the share value? Probably is. Tonight was a great night for our owners because of how far we got in this competition and the money we earned but for me as a fan, I don’t have words to express the pain.
Plz someone should tell me what exactly Odegaard contributes to this Arsenal team?😏
The Boy has been HORRIBLE and is the worst player this season, yet no fan Criticize him, like we did Ozil, Giroud,etc😒
And someone should help me out with why Arteta brought on Sterling on loan from Chelsea?😕
Don’t know dude
Would hurt me if our fanbase went back to the days of needing a scapegoat
We win as a team , lose as a team
Just didn’t have enough over two legs
Sorry Martin, but I disagree with you.
I know giving marks out of ten is an individual opinion, so here’s mine.
I don’t look at individual mistakes, as, probably, every single player made one tonight. Some led to more serious outcomes than others of course, but not one was a deliberate act.
So I would give every player a solid eight for a excellent team performance from start to finish.
You scores the midfielders less than 6 with only one player getting a 5. Imo, that’s wrong assessment. If Arsenal midfield wasn’t effecient how then did they dominate?
Arsenal lost the semi final battle when we lost at the Emirate stadium in first leg.
And then the second leg we had no dominant prolific target Man. Our early domination of PSG should result in a goal or two. But we weren’t clinical. That’s the margin btw us and PSG who scored through two well taken goals. They deserved to be at the final
I honestly thought we would win 3-1 tonight but after watching Donnarumma pull off some unbelievable save , we were never to get 3 past him in a month of Sunday.
Had my doubts about him when he moved to psg but wow. Top keeper
2 crazy mistakes
3 worldie save
1 missed open goal
A few of chances
On another night against another team we walk away 4 goals to the good.
Well done PSG. Hope they go on and win it as it has been a long time coming for them and they are the real deal.
The rating are the rating and some agree and some disagree but the first 25 mins we absolutely ran them ragged but we needed the goal which didn’t come
Sake looked leggy at the end and not surprised as he’s only just co.e back.
A great journey but right now I feel deflated and the season feels poor
Ps
Anyone tells.me party is world class again and I will scream
Onwards and upwards
A gallant effort that lacked the necessary quality. We need to upgrade in several positions otherwise we will go from our plateau to falling off a cliff. Our injury woes this season should not distract us from seeing the limitations of a team that lacks top talent beyond Saka, Rice and Saliba. Tick Tock Mikel.