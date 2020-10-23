Arsenal player ratings v Rapid Wien – Partey and Aubameyang lead the pack

Arsenal secured a come from behind win against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League last night. The game was certainly one to forget for Bernd Leno, but Thomas Partey showed why we bought him.
It was not the best performance but a win is a win and Mikel Arteta will at least be happy with that.
Arsenal player ratings
Bernd Leno -3
Horrific pass to give the hosts a goal and almost repeated the same mistake later in the game.
Cedric Soares – 6
He made himself a willing attacking outlet, but his defending wasn’t the best.
David Luiz – 6
Classic David Luiz. Bad pass to cause their goal, he then scored for Arsenal to redeem himself.
Gabriel – 7
Another fine performance from the young Brazilian, he can only get better.
Sead Kolasinac – 6
Nothing spectacular. Just made runs up and down the left channel.
Thomas Partey – 8
What a debut this was. Always looking to make a forward pass, made a fine block to deny the hosts what might have been a goal. Broke up play frequently.
Mohamed Elneny – 6
Nothing special, but he did his job in a competent fashion in the middle.
Bukayo Saka – 7
Special player, always lively and his ball deliveries were delightful to watch.
Nicolas Pepe – 6
He can never be found guilty of not running, but his final ball is not the best. Played the free-kick for David Luiz’s goal.
Alexandre Lacazette – 6
He was placed there to score but never looked like doing so. His hold up play was decent.
Eddie Nketiah – 5.
Not a good night for the young striker. Unnecessary booking and he almost got a second booking for a poor challenge.
Substitutes
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 8
Scored not long after he came on to silence those critics starting to doubt him, and he also added more threat to Arsenal’s game.
Hector Bellerin – 7
Came off the bench and provided the assist for the goal
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Luiz and Cedric were better than kolasinac, absolutely appalling down the left hand side
What sort of biased rating is this?
Aubameyang should be 7
Elneny 7
Partey 9
Laca 5,
nkethia 5
Cedric 5
Kolasinac 4
Leno 3
Luiz 7
Gabriel 8
Saka 6
Pepe 5
Bellerin 7
Willock,Nelson and tierny N/A
Nice rating but i have a problem with just 1. Pepe came alive in d 2nd half he deseves a 6. Cos he was more better than laca and nkethier.
I disagree with David Luiz rating, he deserved a 7. The back pass was not given to Leno under pressure, Leno tried the impossible with the back pass, Nevertheless, l will not blame him, ball playing GK must take risk but with their brain
With Leno in goal, Arsenal playing from the back is suicidal. I repeat, suicidal. The guy is too casual, lackadaisical and careless in his distributions. He has caused us so many goals thru these and he will continue to cause us more , some of which will result in defeats for us. And the sad part is that he has no challenge, now that Martinez has been sold. Trouble looms…I hope not.
My worry about having let go of Martinez becomes bigger by the game. Leno is ok as a keeper but does not inspire the same confidence as Martinez does. For me this is a rare mistake by Arteta that is going to cost us points and at the end of the season points is what gets you in or leaves you out of the top 4.
How can you call El neny performance ‘Nothing special ‘, you must really dislike the player, El neny is joint MOTM with Partey and you call his performance nothing special, maybe you should stop reading comments and actually watch our matches. And also please don’t blame David Luiz for Leno error, it was a simple harmless pass to Leno, Leno should have just passed it long.
Common Martin, Elneny did so well to get an 8…He was everywhere and why is Elneny’s perfomance always downgraded when He always gives his all at all times…..please lets change that perception. Elneny was my man of the match….but I think Arteta needs to start using 3 midfielders to allow us to be more offensive.
We’re becoming stale with our performance, Arsenal has always been an offensive team agreed we have been pure defensively for awhile but Partey has come in which is alot better than previously thus we need to be better if possible play Saka as a 10 or cebellos and the team will surely florish.Thanks
Elneny should’ve gotten at least 8, because he was so tidy throughout the match and his sharp through ball was the one that won us the game. Without his excellent vision, we wouldn’t get three points and Bellerin/ Aubameyang just converted the superb chance Elneny created into a goal
My real concern is not that Leno is poor with playing from the back, my main concern is that Arteta is not showing him that he has a real competition, if we had used another keeper in the carabao cup and Europa cup and the keeper played excellently that will show Leno that he has a real competition but it’s like Arteta is scared to even try out the second keeper. Who knows maybe the other keeper will turn out to be better than Leno and Martinez.