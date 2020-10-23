Arsenal player ratings v Rapid Wien – Partey and Aubameyang lead the pack

Arsenal secured a come from behind win against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League last night. The game was certainly one to forget for Bernd Leno, but Thomas Partey showed why we bought him.

It was not the best performance but a win is a win and Mikel Arteta will at least be happy with that.

Arsenal player ratings

Bernd Leno -3

Horrific pass to give the hosts a goal and almost repeated the same mistake later in the game.

Cedric Soares – 6

He made himself a willing attacking outlet, but his defending wasn’t the best.

David Luiz – 6

Classic David Luiz. Bad pass to cause their goal, he then scored for Arsenal to redeem himself.

Gabriel – 7

Another fine performance from the young Brazilian, he can only get better.

Sead Kolasinac – 6

Nothing spectacular. Just made runs up and down the left channel.

Thomas Partey – 8

What a debut this was. Always looking to make a forward pass, made a fine block to deny the hosts what might have been a goal. Broke up play frequently.

Mohamed Elneny – 6

Nothing special, but he did his job in a competent fashion in the middle.

Bukayo Saka – 7

Special player, always lively and his ball deliveries were delightful to watch.

Nicolas Pepe – 6

He can never be found guilty of not running, but his final ball is not the best. Played the free-kick for David Luiz’s goal.

Alexandre Lacazette – 6

He was placed there to score but never looked like doing so. His hold up play was decent.

Eddie Nketiah – 5.

Not a good night for the young striker. Unnecessary booking and he almost got a second booking for a poor challenge.

Substitutes

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 8

Scored not long after he came on to silence those critics starting to doubt him, and he also added more threat to Arsenal’s game.

Hector Bellerin – 7

Came off the bench and provided the assist for the goal