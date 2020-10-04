Arsenal Player Ratings v Sheffield United – Ceballos most impressive for me

Here are my Arsenal ratings for today’s win against Sheffield United. The game was hardly inspiring but it is yet another three points in the bag and we are staying in touch at the top of the table. We have tougher tests to come after the break…

Leno 6

Didn’t have too much to do, but no big mistakes and couldn’t be blamed for the goal.

Gabriel 7

He impresses me more every time he plays. Cool, composed and has slotted in perfectly. Worth every penny so far.

Luiz 5

Not one of his best games, but Sheffield put on more pressure than we expected. Mostly a solid display but came close to another sending off.

Tierney 7

Didn’t put too many feet out of place. I can see this young man becoming an Arsenal legend if he continues like this. Solid in defence and exciting in attack.

Bellerin 7

He was the Tierney of the right wing. Maybe not so good in defence but his contribution to our attacks is growing and he assisted both goals.

Ceballos 8

Maybe couldn’t get as involved as he liked in the first half, but definitely our most exciting player in the second.

Elneny 6

I was surprised he started ahead of Xhaka, but this was a good game to see how he worked alongside Ceballos. Nohing to write home about but was competent enough.

Saka 7

Came alive in the second half and scored an excellent opening goal with a perfectly placed header. This young man is going places.

Willian 5

Hasn’t emulated his performance on his debut, but like the rest of the team, he improved in the second half.

Aubameyang 6

He still hasn’t scored against Sheffield United, but I think he was slowed down by his injury but was more active in the middle.

Nketiah 5

Didn’t have much service in the first half and was rightly subbed off in the second.

Subs:

Pepe 7

Maybe he could turn into a supersub as his impact was immediate. Hopefully will have a great season once the team is settled.

Xhaka N/A

Ten minutes to keep him supple, but didn’t really get too involved.

Maitland-Niles N/A

Didn’t even have time to warm up!