Arsenal Player Ratings v Sheffield United – Ceballos most impressive for me

Here are my Arsenal ratings for today’s win against Sheffield United. The game was hardly inspiring but it is yet another three points in the bag and we are staying in touch at the top of the table. We have tougher tests to come after the break…
Leno 6
Didn’t have too much to do, but no big mistakes and couldn’t be blamed for the goal.
Gabriel 7
He impresses me more every time he plays. Cool, composed and has slotted in perfectly. Worth every penny so far.
Luiz 5
Not one of his best games, but Sheffield put on more pressure than we expected. Mostly a solid display but came close to another sending off.
Tierney 7
Didn’t put too many feet out of place. I can see this young man becoming an Arsenal legend if he continues like this. Solid in defence and exciting in attack.
Bellerin 7
He was the Tierney of the right wing. Maybe not so good in defence but his contribution to our attacks is growing and he assisted both goals.
Ceballos 8
Maybe couldn’t get as involved as he liked in the first half, but definitely our most exciting player in the second.
Elneny 6
I was surprised he started ahead of Xhaka, but this was a good game to see how he worked alongside Ceballos. Nohing to write home about but was competent enough.
Saka 7
Came alive in the second half and scored an excellent opening goal with a perfectly placed header. This young man is going places.
Willian 5
Hasn’t emulated his performance on his debut, but like the rest of the team, he improved in the second half.
Aubameyang 6
He still hasn’t scored against Sheffield United, but I think he was slowed down by his injury but was more active in the middle.
Nketiah 5
Didn’t have much service in the first half and was rightly subbed off in the second.
Subs:
Pepe 7
Maybe he could turn into a supersub as his impact was immediate. Hopefully will have a great season once the team is settled.
Xhaka N/A
Ten minutes to keep him supple, but didn’t really get too involved.
Maitland-Niles N/A
Didn’t even have time to warm up!
Tears in my eyes to see Aston Villa destroying Liverpool and doing wat Arsenal fails to do then I also feel like Cumming eeeh Thank u Villa
Three at the back for me is being too cautious against a defensive team….We need to actually PLAY and find the right balance between defence and attack….
We played with a back four though but…..
They are playing same like Arteta but their misfield has more bite in it to press Liverpool I wish Arteta cud see how those small Teams Like Villa n Leeds are taking the game to pool without respecting them
That’s the point we’re giving more respect to teams like sheffield utd at our home That’s our mentality problem look at aston villa and leeds united they press more and they played like a team ,
Pepe must start now. He was lively vs Pool, and again today.
Look at Villa go!
Weaknesses showed by Chelsea, City, Pool, Spurs and United, we could capitalize on them if we get our transfers correct tomorrow.. but we won’t. I don’t think we will sign anyone and nor will we make top 4 with our current squad.
See the Brentford player Watkins scoring 3 goals. Arsenal should have gone for Benrahma of Brentford as well. That guy is very skillful. We need player like that with Partey. Ceballos did very well today.
He hasn’t left Brentford yet has he? Domestic window until 16 October… if we fail tomorrow, maybe we could pick up a gem in the championship?
I’ve been mentioning Benrahma, I would love him alongside two new midfielders
Benrahma and Soumare would be mouth watering
alongside Ceballos.
And it would cost about what Lyon want for Aouar.
Looks like VAR has deserted Liverpool 🤣🤣🤣
Some good performances today.. I’ll go with Dani…
Brave.
We have beaten the scouse rats 3 times in 10 weeks.
It works
May not look the best but JD.
#job done
3 times…just like the Mcd’s slogan – I’m lovin’ it 🙂
😂😂We might have some of the craziest results in the league this season. Whoever wins Dan’s weekly predictions at the end of the season should be given at least a million quid and a brand new house. Lol
I think our problem is to be brave when we meet liverpool. We give them too much respect.
This was what I liked about Wenger. Let’s open up and show teams what we got.
We must also cherish what we have. Leicester lost today and Lfc are losing. There’s no small team in EPL so if we manage to get a win, let’s be happy.
COYG.
Yes, there is no champion team yet.
Errrrm, with Wenger we caved in immediately against the big boys.. remember the glory results 5-1 vs Bayern, 6-0 vs Chelsea, 8-2 United..?
At least he is no coward like Arteta?. Can Arteta win without playing boring football.. Arsenal has become fearful under him.. Yes we win, but it is an eyesore!
With United in the mud…Scousers in the mud.
Those 3 points today looks more extra shiny😂😂😂
Get in there!!! Guendouzi on loan to Hertha Berlin.
John Cross and Charles Watts confirmed it.
I’m happy with him going on loan, next summer his value should be up if he performs like he did last season.
Losing Torreira and Douzi definitely means we’re signing a CM or two, by GOD PLEASE DONT LET THE NAME JORGINHO BE EITHER ONE OF EM😥😭😭
Just saw that, Eddie, makes sense for MG. Hope he does well…
Your face will be a picture if it is Jorginho 🙈
Salah again 5-2
Hope he comes back a better player, Sue. He maybe an internal solution to our midfield problems with some game time in Germany.
Yes, I hope so too, Sid… will be keeping an eye on the Bundesliga 😉
I hoped we looked at Szoboslai more. I know he said he wanted to stay, but maybe a bid would have been successful.
By next summer Guedozi contract remain 1yr, so how do we get bargains price.
It’s so frustrating our players aren’t getting enough attraction
Watkins, Martinez and Barkley are all solid additions
to the Villa starting 11. Must be nice to actually have
an ownership group willing to spend money to
strengthen the squad.
Is there a reason AFC aren’t targeting B. Soumare from
Lille? He IMHO ticks all the boxes for what AFC
desperately need in the middle of the pitch and
is available. Would be another Gabriel type
signing
Good game and the ratings spot on.
OT: our game against l’pool showed klop finally discovered the magic to nullify MA tactics, and if Aston Villa could achieve a result, that’s a good sign that all coaches are working on development. Leeds drew city, Leicester lost to westharm, spur beat Utd. A lot of unpredictable results
Barkley, Grelish Douglas Luiz Destroying Liverpool…
It shows that Liverpool without Mane are useless and woefully.
This is why I did not accept that Liverpool were just better last weekend. They are vulnerable, beatable. We’ve done it twice before that. Well done Villa for exposing these guys. Their defense is so overrated. VVD and Robertson are the only ones who can actually defend.
Music to my ears 🙂
What a window Villa have had! Villa and Everton – the ones to watch!
A shame the fans aren’t in the stadiums watching all these goals and crazy bloody results!!
The premier league – the best league in the world!!
Happy Invincible’s day to you all 😝
(I love you, Villa 😁)
Still time left in the game Sue. Ref could give these cheaters a hattrick of PK’s. Ok… it’s 6-2 now. Maybe it’s over 🤣
Grealish 😍 And to think I had Pool down winning 4-1 😂😂 I’m more than happy to miss out on points for that game 😉😂
I’m getting used to that smacked arse look on Klopp’s face!!
SEVEN! This is amazing!!! One more and 8-2 is forever buried for us officially.
I’m on cloud 9, RSH!! The gobshites are silenced 🤩
It’s reckless playing a high line like Liverpool…
They thought the name Aston Villa is Arsenal?
I said we gave them too much respect😭😭
Arteta was too cautious…
I love this drubbing
Just 2 or 3 players destroying Liverpool…
Grealish, Luiz and Barkley…
Of Course Watkins…
Villa just scored 6, because they shot.
Barkley has missed 2 glorious opportunities in 1st half..
This is the Liverpool Arteta defended against😭😭
The Arsenal match actually wore them out.
Fortune too smiling for Villa today
Arteta is too defensive minded. He didn’t learn much from Guardiola in my opinion. Benrahma is very skillful than any Arsenal player. He is just 24. Arsenal can give someone a HBP.
Tottenham and Villa trying to outdo each other. Spurs spelt UNITED with goals. Aston Villa only one goal away from SCOUCER😂😂😂.
Let’s see what happens.
Man u 1-6
Liv 2-6 so far
Looks like my birthday gift came 5 days later. Was stuck in quarantine I guess🤣🤣🤣🤣🎂🎂🎂
Liverpool fans rushing to delete their “Can you believe Manchester United gave up six goals to Tottenham” tweets!.🤣🤣🤣
Now the true dream of invincibility begins for them.
Please Check Villa Doping test… Or Has Liverpool came to the after drinks.
Looks like Liverpool forgot to take their special drink or villa stole it👏👏👏
This Mings looks much better than Holding and Luiz
He’s a beast, I wanted him!!
This villa game is a testament to what can happen when you play with passion and commitment. Lets do the same against city.
COYG
Gabriel man of the match for me. Luiz had a good game too apart from his shirt tug and certainly better than a 5! All the back four played well in fact.
As usual our midfield was found wanting and with Torriera and Guendouzi gone, I hope at least one replacement is incoming.
Guendouzi gone, what do you mean by that please?
Sorry house, I don’t know if I’m the only one thinking like this, but the Liverpool we couldn’t create anything of note against are being battered by Villa. Do you think Arsenal has what it takes to make top 4 this season? Just my thoughts.
How Villa so easily unlocking Liverpool Defence???
How??
Because Liverpool try to score and they open up, but Villa do not sit back, they attack and they score a lot of goals to Liverpool.😀😀
Target the space TAA leaves, put balls over the top to runners. Liverpool leave space, you’ve just got to have players to find it.
I expected more from Willian who was again ineffective in contrast to Gabriel who is the real deal and our best CB since Sol Campbell..The heavy conditions took it out of our players many of whom were completely drained at the end.Against better opposition Luis will be exposed, but I was heartened by the performance of Bellerin, who had his best game this season.
Empty stadium football has changed football. I did predict Arsenal would win the league and was laughed at. Empty stadium football or ESF is just like lunch time kick about. There isn’t any pressure . This season already has asterisk written all over it.