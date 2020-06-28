Arsenal player ratings v Sheffield United -man of the match finally proving his worth

Arsenal earned a second consecutive win as they reached the FA Cup semifinal with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

The win wasn’t easy against a United side that has already taken four points off the Gunners this season in the league.

A combination of fine performances from a number of our players got us the win, here is the Arsenal player ratings.

Emiliano Martinez – 7

Another fine day for him. Didn’t have much to do for a majority of the game and could do nothing about their goal. But he made two fine stops and his distribution was impressive.

Shkodran Mustafi – 5

Was all over the place at the back and was aided by Arsenal’s team defending. Made one crucial block later in the game.

David Luiz – 6

Gave a better performance than in most of his games and didn’t commit any of his usual errors. Couldn’t finish the game, hopefully, he won’t be sidelined for long.

Sead Kolasinac – 4

Horrible decision to play him as part of the defence. Struggled to stay connected with his fellow defenders and showed his confusion by making a poor clearance that led to Sheffield United’s goal.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 6

Made a fine impression with his concentration. Connected well with Nicolas Pepe and made sure Sheffield United didn’t get any joy down the flank.

Joe Willock – 6

Grew into the game and began to help Arsenal expand the play with his passes to the wing. Seemed to struggle with his decision making in front of Sheffield United’s goal, but he will only get better.

Granit Xhaka -6

Gave another assured performance in the Arsenal midfield. He was always available to link the defence to attack and made sure that the ball was moved at the right speed. He adds urgency to Arsenal’s play.

Kieran Tierney – 7

One of his best days in an Arsenal shirt. He controlled the left-wing for the Gunners and continually put in dangerous crosses that should have led to at least one goal.

Nicolas Pepe – 8

Apart from taking his penalty to perfection, he was constantly an outlet for the Gunners on the right and gave Sheffield United’s defenders plenty of work to do.

He is getting better and will prove to be a great signing at this rate.

Alexandre Lacazette – 5

Did well to get the penalty. But he struggled to link the play between himself and other players. Didn’t press as much as Eddie Nketiah does.

Bukayo Saka – 5

Pushed Arsenal forward well. But Tierney had better use of the left-wing for this game, but he still showed his class on the few occasions that he touched the ball.

Substitutes

Rob Holding -6

Continued his fine form from Southampton. Won every aerial ball that he could and made sure that Sheffield United didn’t get the goals they wanted when they dominated the game.

Eddie Nketiah – 6

Has so much desire and hunger for goals and he gave Sheffield United plenty problems with his pressing as he came on and played a key role in the buildup to the goal.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Took his goal well, and he made sure Arsenal still kept possession for as much as they could when he came on.

Sokratis – Not long enough to get a rating.

Ratings from Ime