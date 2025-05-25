Arsenal player ratings v Southampton – Final day generosity

Arsenal secured a victory over Southampton this evening in their final match of the season. Below is our Arsenal player ratings.

David Raya – 7.0

Although he conceded a goal, Raya will be pleased to have secured the Golden Glove. He was largely untested throughout the match and had very little to do, making for a quiet evening between the sticks.

Ben White – 7.5

White proved to be a constant threat when pushing forward and linked up well in attack. His efforts were rewarded with a well-earned assist, underlining another composed and energetic display.

Jakub Kiwior – 8.0

Kiwior impressed throughout and was so influential that the fans were heard chanting his name. A composed and assured performance defensively. His future at the club remains a talking point.

Kieran Tierney – 8.5

In what may have been his final appearance for Arsenal, Tierney delivered a standout performance. He capped off his evening with a goal and contributed significantly at both ends of the pitch.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6.0

Zinchenko produced a fairly ordinary display. If this match was an opportunity to make a case for his future at the club, it did little to strengthen his position.

Ethan Nwaneri – 6.0

Deployed in a central midfield role, Nwaneri struggled to influence proceedings in the same manner he usually does when operating from wider positions.

Thomas Partey – 7.0

Partey delivered a competent and composed display in midfield. It was a relatively straightforward outing for him with little to trouble his rhythm.

Declan Rice – 6.5

Rice was less commanding than usual and seemed slightly off the pace. He may already have one eye on the upcoming campaign.

Raheem Sterling – 5.5

Having spent several matches on the bench, Sterling was handed a rare start but failed to make a positive impact on the game.

Mikel Merino – 6.0

Merino began the match in an attacking role before shifting into midfield. While he showed glimpses of quality, the performance lacked any standout moments.

Gabriel Martinelli – 7.5

Martinelli was bright and lively, showing flair and pace. He nearly assisted a goal and remained a constant threat on the left flank.

Substitutes

Bukayo Saka – 7.0

Injected energy and creativity upon his introduction. Had a goal disallowed for offside, but still influenced the game positively.

Leandro Trossard – 7.0

Made an immediate impact from the bench, registering an assist and linking play effectively in the final third.

Kai Havertz – 6.0

Returned from injury and added fresh legs late on. A steady contribution without much time to shine.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5

Helped to maintain Arsenal’s control in the closing stages, showing maturity in possession.

Martin Ødegaard – 7.5

Needed just a few minutes on the pitch to score the decisive goal, once again demonstrating his value to the team.