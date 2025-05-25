Arsenal player ratings v Southampton – Final day generosity

Arsenal secured a victory over Southampton this evening in their final match of the season. Below is our Arsenal player ratings.
David Raya – 7.0
Although he conceded a goal, Raya will be pleased to have secured the Golden Glove. He was largely untested throughout the match and had very little to do, making for a quiet evening between the sticks.
Ben White – 7.5
White proved to be a constant threat when pushing forward and linked up well in attack. His efforts were rewarded with a well-earned assist, underlining another composed and energetic display.
Jakub Kiwior – 8.0
Kiwior impressed throughout and was so influential that the fans were heard chanting his name. A composed and assured performance defensively. His future at the club remains a talking point.
Kieran Tierney – 8.5
In what may have been his final appearance for Arsenal, Tierney delivered a standout performance. He capped off his evening with a goal and contributed significantly at both ends of the pitch.
Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6.0
Zinchenko produced a fairly ordinary display. If this match was an opportunity to make a case for his future at the club, it did little to strengthen his position.
Ethan Nwaneri – 6.0
Deployed in a central midfield role, Nwaneri struggled to influence proceedings in the same manner he usually does when operating from wider positions.
Thomas Partey – 7.0
Partey delivered a competent and composed display in midfield. It was a relatively straightforward outing for him with little to trouble his rhythm.
Declan Rice – 6.5
Rice was less commanding than usual and seemed slightly off the pace. He may already have one eye on the upcoming campaign.
Raheem Sterling – 5.5
Having spent several matches on the bench, Sterling was handed a rare start but failed to make a positive impact on the game.
Mikel Merino – 6.0
Merino began the match in an attacking role before shifting into midfield. While he showed glimpses of quality, the performance lacked any standout moments.
Gabriel Martinelli – 7.5
Martinelli was bright and lively, showing flair and pace. He nearly assisted a goal and remained a constant threat on the left flank.
Substitutes
Bukayo Saka – 7.0
Injected energy and creativity upon his introduction. Had a goal disallowed for offside, but still influenced the game positively.
Leandro Trossard – 7.0
Made an immediate impact from the bench, registering an assist and linking play effectively in the final third.
Kai Havertz – 6.0
Returned from injury and added fresh legs late on. A steady contribution without much time to shine.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5
Helped to maintain Arsenal’s control in the closing stages, showing maturity in possession.
Martin Ødegaard – 7.5
Needed just a few minutes on the pitch to score the decisive goal, once again demonstrating his value to the team.
First Arsenal match I watched in person. I agree with the ratings, except Sterling who deserved lower imo.
I think those are fair ratings
Odergaard saved our blushes lol
It’s good end the season with a win
We didn’t have a bad season.
Finishing 2nd and making Champions League final defeating Real Madrid on the way is far from a bad season
And the lady gunners winning Champions League made me so happy
But Let’s hope next season is better and we get good transfers this summer and win some trophies
COYG!
Just a slight correction Stephanie, we made it to the Champions League Semi-Final after defeating Real Madrid. OOPS!😉👍