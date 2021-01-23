Arsenal player ratings v Southampton – ratings reflect weak defence of FA Cup

Arsenal has just been knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton and they will now have to focus on the Premier League and the Europa League.
It was an afternoon to forget for several of Arsenal’s fringe players like Eddie Nketiah and Willian.
Here is our Arsenal player ratings.
Bernd Leno – 6
One of Arsenal’s best players this afternoon. Made a fine save to deny Che Adams in the first half, but could do nothing about the goal.
Hector Bellerin – 5
Arsenal needed someone to score or create a goal, but he didn’t help going forward but was solid defensively.
Rob Holding – 5
Should have scored for Arsenal, this was far from his best performance for the club.
Gabriel – 4
Very much out of sorts on his return from testing positive for covid-19. Scored an own goal, and maybe he is still feeling after-effects of Covid.
Cedric Soares – 5
Struggled to play out of position and his lack of versatility will not help his first-team chances.
Mohamed Elneny – 4
Pressed into making mistakes for much of the game. He will struggle to play now that Partey is back.
Granit Xhaka – 5
Did better than Elneny while in possession, and did most of the good work that Arsenal did in midfield.
Willian – 3
He is now a proper joke of a signing. Seems too disconnected from what his teammates were trying to achieve.
Gabriel Martinelli – 6
The only Arsenal player that looked like he would do something for the team. Gave the Saints all kinds of problems and unlucky to be taken off.
Eddie Nketiah – 4
Showed why Folarin Balogun might truly be better than him as he struggled and was bullied by the Southampton defence for much of the game.
Substitutes
Thomas Partey – 6
Swung the momentum in Arsenal’s favour when he got on, but couldn’t help them get a goal.
Bukayo Saka – 5
Resting him was probably Mikel Arteta’s biggest mistake, and he couldn’t do much when he came on the left-wing.
Alexandre Lacazette – 5
Could do nothing with the few balls that Saka delivered into the box for him.
Manager
Mikel Arteta – 3
Terrible team selection, late with subs, this is on him.
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
Pepe so invisible you don’t even mention him. Minus infinity I’m guessing
If arteta does not atleast get an Europa league final he is much worse than Emery and should not be kept longer than necessary..
emery had it much more difficult than arteta (he was overruled for every transfer and had almost no say in it) and still produced better results all that while he brought up some youngsters whereas arteta has not really helped any youngster in the team (playing ESR was not deliberate)
Cant argue too much with ratings. Arteta was to blame as much as the players, playing Cedric at left back, sluggish xhaka and Elnenny with willock and Amn on bench. Nketiah is not upto this standard and the teliance on Willian is baffling, the guy is a disgrace. Pepe was disappointing but for me he is just increasing the imbalance that Arteta causes with his team picks.
my problem with arteta he thinks cedric can play LB even RB arrons from norwich would b lot better,
Dear kreonke your multi-million investment is being bunkruptred by a clueless director of football and and an incompetent young Manager full of himself, please put your house in order fans are suffering same old.My advice top experienced coaches are available Allegri and anceloti can come tomorrow if you need them.Reality is we will win nothing this season and won’t make it for Europe,we are no longer a big club supposedly because we need to rebuild and clear the Wenger mess.
So many poor performances.. agree with the ratings. Liked the difference after TP came on, but was too late by then.
Just wanna forget this horror show now and look forward to Tuesday – with the return of KT, CDB and fingers crossed Auba… and get revenge!!
So tell me @sue what is the significance of Tuesday’s game is it a final or something.Whats your expectations this season or next season will be our season.
I love your posts sue you are spot on as usual
Southampton pretty much forced to rotate on Tuesday while we can bring in rested starters likr ESR, Tierney, Saka, Laca, Auba.
If we somehow dont manage to win Southampton B-team, then we need to look at new manager.
Tuesday dont matter as we wont win the league season over as far as I’m concerned
👍
Where’s Pepe 🤣🤣🤣
Pepe got a mental problem,he should be in hospital not on football pitch,hi mood tells it all he’s in darkness