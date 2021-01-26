Arsenal player ratings v Southampton – Saka is special, Pepe proves a point, Leno is Mr reliable

Arsenal needed to respond to losing to Southampton in the FA Cup, and they did with a 3-1 win over the Saints in the Premier League tonight.

Everyone rose to the occasion, and this is exactly what they have to do consistently now, here is the Arsenal player ratings.

Bernd Leno – 8

Couldn’t save the goal, but he pulled off at least three superb saves, including a fine free-kick in the second half.

Hector Bellerin – 6

Early yellow card limited what he could do in the game but he remained solid and supported the attack well a few times

Rob Holding – 7

Solid in the air and on the ground. Made sure Che Adams and Danny Ings didn’t get enough joy from his position.

David Luiz – 6

One of his better performances for the Gunners, however, he let himself down a few times with poor touches.

Cedric Soares – 8

He struggled the last time he played out of position, but he proved today that Arsenal probably doesn’t need to buy another left-back. Made amazing runs forward and his long ball set up Saka to assist Arsenal’s last goal.

Granit Xhaka – 7

Helped Arsenal to win the midfield battle, and his precise pass to set up Pepe’s goal is what we want to see more often.

Thomas Partey – 7

His addition to this Arsenal team is beginning to make sense. The Ghanaian is like an octopus, he covers everywhere and gave the Saints very little room to create something.

Bukayo Saka – 8

This boy is special. Words cannot describe his performance tonight. He was arguably our best-attacking player, yet he tracked back like a box to box player.

Emile Smith Rowe – 6

A bit quiet tonight, hopefully, he hasn’t suffered a serious injury.

Nicolas Pepe – 8

Pepe had to prove a point, and he did. Still struggles to sort out his legs sometimes, but he was determined to impress for the duration of this game.

Alexandre Lacazette – 8

A goal and assist is a due reward for his troubles. Southampton defenders will have nightmares of him pressing them tonight.

Subs

Willian – 5

Nothing unexpected and should remain a substitute for now.

Mohamed Elneny – 5

Brought on to ensure Arsenal kept control of the midfield and did the best he could.

Willock – N/A

Manager

Mikel Arteta – 8

Got it badly wrong in the FA Cup but was spot on this evening.