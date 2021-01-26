Arsenal player ratings v Southampton – Saka is special, Pepe proves a point, Leno is Mr reliable

Arsenal needed to respond to losing to Southampton in the FA Cup, and they did with a 3-1 win over the Saints in the Premier League tonight.
Everyone rose to the occasion, and this is exactly what they have to do consistently now, here is the Arsenal player ratings.
Bernd Leno – 8
Couldn’t save the goal, but he pulled off at least three superb saves, including a fine free-kick in the second half.
Hector Bellerin – 6
Early yellow card limited what he could do in the game but he remained solid and supported the attack well a few times
Rob Holding – 7
Solid in the air and on the ground. Made sure Che Adams and Danny Ings didn’t get enough joy from his position.
David Luiz – 6
One of his better performances for the Gunners, however, he let himself down a few times with poor touches.
Cedric Soares – 8
He struggled the last time he played out of position, but he proved today that Arsenal probably doesn’t need to buy another left-back. Made amazing runs forward and his long ball set up Saka to assist Arsenal’s last goal.
Granit Xhaka – 7
Helped Arsenal to win the midfield battle, and his precise pass to set up Pepe’s goal is what we want to see more often.
Thomas Partey – 7
His addition to this Arsenal team is beginning to make sense. The Ghanaian is like an octopus, he covers everywhere and gave the Saints very little room to create something.
Bukayo Saka – 8
This boy is special. Words cannot describe his performance tonight. He was arguably our best-attacking player, yet he tracked back like a box to box player.
Emile Smith Rowe – 6
A bit quiet tonight, hopefully, he hasn’t suffered a serious injury.
Nicolas Pepe – 8
Pepe had to prove a point, and he did. Still struggles to sort out his legs sometimes, but he was determined to impress for the duration of this game.
Alexandre Lacazette – 8
A goal and assist is a due reward for his troubles. Southampton defenders will have nightmares of him pressing them tonight.
Subs
Willian – 5
Nothing unexpected and should remain a substitute for now.
Mohamed Elneny – 5
Brought on to ensure Arsenal kept control of the midfield and did the best he could.
Willock – N/A
Manager
Mikel Arteta – 8
Got it badly wrong in the FA Cup but was spot on this evening.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Great comeback from last match even though the last match ruined any chance of a trophy IMHO
Anyway great performance all around by the boys 👍☺👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍☺
This is what I wrote prior to Arsenals win v Southampton. “This is an excellent team. Southampton will be tired after the FA cup game so I am hoping Arsenal will win well. Mikel will be vindicated by focusing on the league. A much needed boost to our top 6 chances. Cedric will play well and Partey and Xhaka will dominate in midfield. Our front four look very exciting with Eddie Martinelli and Willock from the bench . Arsenal 3 -1”.
I always do 2 players that stand out ,and for me tonight that would be Pepe and Saka .
Pepe as been made the new scape goat along with Willian ( probably both deserve it ) but Pepe as not been given a proper chance IMO to show us what he can do ,even though his stats last season were pretty good and was better than any winger we have had here in the last 10 years in his first season ,I believe it’s a confidence problem and his price tag is weighing heavy on his back and that’s what fans will judge him on .He’s still only in a handful pelf players that will get me out of my seat when he’s on it .
Moving on to Saka ,an absolute beast of a player who I would like to see bulk up abit muscle wise .Hes gone from strength to strength since last season ,and I will hold up my hands and say that I wasn’t worried if he signed that new contract when he didn’t look like he wanted to stay .
Big ups once again to Leno who was super clean and Partey who I hope the club can get a proper partner for him to showcase what he can do ,looks the best midfielder we have had in 10 years