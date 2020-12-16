Arsenal player ratings v Southampton – Saka the stand out performance

Arsenal failed to win yet another Premier League game as they drew with Southampton today.

The Gunners have been on a poor run of form and they lost three of their previous league games.

They needed to beat this high-flying Southampton side, unfortunately, it was not to be.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally scored another league goal from open play and Bukayo Saka was in fine form. Here is the Arsenal player ratings.

Bernd Leno – 6

Nothing spectacular from him. Saved some stinging shots well and picked the ball out of the net.

Rob Holding – 5

Struggled with the change from a back four to a back three while defending. But he almost scored the winner for Arsenal, the post stood in the way.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 3

An unnecessary red card to spoil Arsenal’s game plan. Undid all the good things he may have done.

Kieran Tierney – 4

Made it easy for Walcott to score and just kept crossing the ball when there was no one to score.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 5

He let down the fans that wanted to see him play. Did ok defensively, but he didn’t look too comfortable when in possession.

Dani Ceballos – 6

He looked like he could have made things happen, but then he had to do too much defensive work and that limited his creative role.

Mohamed Elneny – 5

Was his usual busy self, but this game needed a midfielder that could offer more than short passes here and there.

Bukayo Saka – 8

He is Arsenal’s best player at the moment, his moment of brilliance gliding through three players set up Arsenal’s goal.

Nicolas Pepe – 6

Had a good first half, but he was affected by the red card and was anonymous after the break.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 7

Finally got a goal from open play, not much more we can ask for.

Eddie Nketiah – 6

Set up Aubameyang for the goal, subbed off after the red card. But he did well and will get more chances.

Subs

David Luiz – 6

Brought on after the red card and he helped Arsenal see out the game without conceding another goal.

Joe Willock – 5

Helped Arsenal defend the draw, maybe he should have helped with creating the winner instead.

Cedric Soares – N/A

Arsenal players ratings by Ime