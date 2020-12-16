Arsenal player ratings v Southampton – Saka the stand out performance

Arsenal failed to win yet another Premier League game as they drew with Southampton today.
The Gunners have been on a poor run of form and they lost three of their previous league games.
They needed to beat this high-flying Southampton side, unfortunately, it was not to be.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally scored another league goal from open play and Bukayo Saka was in fine form. Here is the Arsenal player ratings.
Bernd Leno – 6
Nothing spectacular from him. Saved some stinging shots well and picked the ball out of the net.
Rob Holding – 5
Struggled with the change from a back four to a back three while defending. But he almost scored the winner for Arsenal, the post stood in the way.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 3
An unnecessary red card to spoil Arsenal’s game plan. Undid all the good things he may have done.
Kieran Tierney – 4
Made it easy for Walcott to score and just kept crossing the ball when there was no one to score.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 5
He let down the fans that wanted to see him play. Did ok defensively, but he didn’t look too comfortable when in possession.
Dani Ceballos – 6
He looked like he could have made things happen, but then he had to do too much defensive work and that limited his creative role.
Mohamed Elneny – 5
Was his usual busy self, but this game needed a midfielder that could offer more than short passes here and there.
Bukayo Saka – 8
He is Arsenal’s best player at the moment, his moment of brilliance gliding through three players set up Arsenal’s goal.
Nicolas Pepe – 6
Had a good first half, but he was affected by the red card and was anonymous after the break.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 7
Finally got a goal from open play, not much more we can ask for.
Eddie Nketiah – 6
Set up Aubameyang for the goal, subbed off after the red card. But he did well and will get more chances.
Subs
David Luiz – 6
Brought on after the red card and he helped Arsenal see out the game without conceding another goal.
Joe Willock – 5
Helped Arsenal defend the draw, maybe he should have helped with creating the winner instead.
Cedric Soares – N/A
Arsenal players ratings by Ime
32 CommentsAdd a Comment
Agreed – Saka MOTM 👌 Bless him 😊
Really chuffed for Auba, the relief was etched on his face!
Saka gets 10. Who cares about the rest.
Nice one, Icw! He really is becoming Mr Reliable…
Sue: Totally agree. He is the total package and will get better next year. That’s a player to build around.
Absolutely 👍
OT.. What a goal, Haller!!
I hope this is the game where we have finally turned the corner. Everton is where our season starts. So pleased for Arteta the team held on for the draw. He has worked so hard he does not deserve all these red cards by his players. Then beat Man Sheiky in the Carabao and we can have a happy Chistmas. COYG ☺.
It is a start, and a very welcome one for all of us and all of them
Auba did nothing except the goal he scored.
Luiz was a welcome return. Did the job of marshalling the team.
Certainly no complaints about the Auba’s goal, but the post match interview was not that of captain material.
We are celebrating a home draw vs Southampton. We are still on thin ice. Loss vs Everton and Arteta must walk. 1 point out of 9 vs Burnley, Everton, Shampton is unacceptable.
👍👍
👍…same I don’t understand now the level of our club we celebrate 1-0 losses against big 6 and also 1-1 draws against small teams. How the mighty have fallen. It’s injuries if not then it’s red cars…how many reasons n excuses. Simple Arteta should have been given marching order way before this game. He would not have servived in any big European club but then I guess neither our results n neither our mentality are that of big club.
Mr points rater. You are obviously not a member of the Tierney is a saviour fan club, however your ratings of him are One eyed. I mean ,six for Pepe, five for Eleny? Interesting.
I think AMN was a bit better than HB, considering his performance, defensively, today.
I thought AMN was one of the best players on the pitch ,maybe I watched a different game .
Let down again by another pointless red card when we was on top .
Auba 7? Other than the goal he did nothing
Ex players love scoring against arsenal so i knew Walcott would score…. Holding almost got a late win but a draw was just fair as Southampton were the better side in the first half. Saka run was immense for the goal.
I cant help thinking that Auba really could do without the captaincy atm.
He looks so down and lost in his post match and that is after scoring again.
Hes carrying the weight of the club on his shoulders as captain and scorer.
Martinelli and Partey cant come back quick enough.
At least Martonelli Saka Laca and Auba will link up well.
We didn’t lose and managed a point, I’ll take it to stop the skid. Our midfield is so dire it makes the attack and defense tepid. Partey was a start, but we desperately need another top midfielder.
A healthy Partey with a top partner will make a big difference with this team. Not only quickly transitioning to attack, but managing a match and protecting the defenders.
Until our midfield can grab control of a match, we’ll continue to struggle and be hit or miss. We also desperately need a true captain; a leader to ruffle feathers and get more from the players.
Just seen the ratings Ime! I take it you didn’t watch the game because your scores are ridiculous.
Dan Smith… Are you really sure the predictions won’t count for this week?! 🙏😂
Yes, I guess the best Arsenal can hope for at Goodison is to hold on and hopefully get a point. We don’t have enough to cause them too many problems but as others have said,a fully fit Partey with a top draw addition ,along with the Erikson for Xhaka swap deal could see a much better run of results in the post January run in.
A draw against a team currently flying high and with 10 men.
That should be a confidence booster.
Everton then Chelsea next. This league is the best in the world because there is no let up…
I think we can all see that all the players are really trying, even aubamayang worked so hard today and I don’t agree with Niles and Tierney ratings that’s too low. We have just really been unlucky with this red cards. We should be able to beat everton and we will go from their.
Auba is turning into Ozil, invisible, hiding, idle, not caring!
I really don’t care as long as he keep scoring goals, I’m very sure if not for the red card he would have score 2 goals.
Good to see we’ve stopped the losing run. Next target – finish with eleven men on the pitch!
😆
Gabriel is not comfortable playing in the centre of a back three, and the sooner Arteta reverts to a flat back four the better .KT will never be a CB and Holding is far better in the centre of defence.If an old man can see these flaws in our defensive make up, why can’t our Manager.Saka was our only quality player on the night which is a sad reflection on our performance I’m afraid.Sorry to be so despondent , but at least we are reasonably proficient in playing with ten men.Practise makes perfect?
Ooh Grandad and I was looking at the positives☹️
Grandad I’m sorry but I disagree with your analysis, what i see tonight from the players especially in the second half is that they are ready to fight for the club, they gave there all tonight. I keep reading some saying we didn’t fight or play with passion but I really don’t get what they are saying. What I want people to understand is that when you keep losing, your confidence drop you need some good results to build it back up. Today we had like 6 shots on target, which means we are getting there and don’t forget that Southampton are in a good form right now and to hold them for 24minutes with a red card is not that easy and we could have won it In the end with a bit of luck. All in all this to me is a good performance.