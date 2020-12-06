Arsenal player ratings v Tottenham – another poor performance equals poor ratings

Arsenal was hoping to end their poor run of form in the league this afternoon when they faced Tottenham, but they succumbed to another defeat against the Lilywhites.

The 2-0 loss was a smash and grab win, but the Gunners were taught a lesson how not to expose yourself against a Jose Mourinho team. Here is our Arsenal players rating.

Bernd Leno – 6

Nothing he could do about both goals and he was effective in coming off his line to clear the danger at times.

Rob Holding – 5

Should have closed Son Heung-min down better, that would probably have prevented the first goal. Otherwise, he looked ok.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 6

Wasn’t afraid to keep pushing the ball forward from the back and one of the better players on the day for Arsenal.

Kieran Tierney – 6

Made to work very hard all game. His second-half deliveries could have led to goals in another game.

Hector Bellerin – 3

Another performance that shows he is past his best. Wasn’t so effective on the attack and kept giving the ball away. Tormented by Son.

Thomas Partey – 5

Looked like he would make things happen, but got injured just before Tottenham’s second goal.

Granit Xhaka – 4

Cannot stop making back passes and just kept diving into challenges throughout the game.

Bukayo Saka – 7

One of the positives from Arsenal, he worked hard and would probably have scored or created a goal if Arsenal had a chance to do so.

Willian – 5

Had the chance to silence the boo-boys, but ended up proving them right with another average performance.

Alexandre Lacazette – 6

Had a fine game causing all sorts of problems for the Tottenham defence. Might have scored if it wasn’t Spurs.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 3

Another uninspiring showing from the captain who missed a fine chance to get back among the goals with his head in the second half.

Subs

Dani Ceballos – 4

Hojbjerg wouldn’t let him do anything meaningful in midfield, his second season is looking like a mistake.

Eddie Nketiah – N/A

Manager

Mikel Arteta – 4

He chose the same players that are just not good enough, the buck stops with him.