Arsenal player ratings v Tottenham – another poor performance equals poor ratings

Arsenal was hoping to end their poor run of form in the league this afternoon when they faced Tottenham, but they succumbed to another defeat against the Lilywhites.
The 2-0 loss was a smash and grab win, but the Gunners were taught a lesson how not to expose yourself against a Jose Mourinho team. Here is our Arsenal players rating.
Bernd Leno – 6
Nothing he could do about both goals and he was effective in coming off his line to clear the danger at times.
Rob Holding – 5
Should have closed Son Heung-min down better, that would probably have prevented the first goal. Otherwise, he looked ok.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 6
Wasn’t afraid to keep pushing the ball forward from the back and one of the better players on the day for Arsenal.
Kieran Tierney – 6
Made to work very hard all game. His second-half deliveries could have led to goals in another game.
Hector Bellerin – 3
Another performance that shows he is past his best. Wasn’t so effective on the attack and kept giving the ball away. Tormented by Son.
Thomas Partey – 5
Looked like he would make things happen, but got injured just before Tottenham’s second goal.
Granit Xhaka – 4
Cannot stop making back passes and just kept diving into challenges throughout the game.
Bukayo Saka – 7
One of the positives from Arsenal, he worked hard and would probably have scored or created a goal if Arsenal had a chance to do so.
Willian – 5
Had the chance to silence the boo-boys, but ended up proving them right with another average performance.
Alexandre Lacazette – 6
Had a fine game causing all sorts of problems for the Tottenham defence. Might have scored if it wasn’t Spurs.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 3
Another uninspiring showing from the captain who missed a fine chance to get back among the goals with his head in the second half.
Subs
Dani Ceballos – 4
Hojbjerg wouldn’t let him do anything meaningful in midfield, his second season is looking like a mistake.
Eddie Nketiah – N/A
Manager
Mikel Arteta – 4
He chose the same players that are just not good enough, the buck stops with him.
Leno 4, I do not agree that he could do nothing about the goals. Arteta 3, has little clue on how to beat opponents. Hotspurs had planned well how to beat us and they did not struggle to do so. Why pick Xhaka after a disastrous performance against Wolves. Niles and Elneny deserved to be in the team.
what a laim game rating review!
.Laca is a 8 or 9.
xhaka a 7
U keep blaming players but if coach puts a wrong line up in middle, does affects all attack!
partey should be played with a miffield defensive minded player, worked with eleneny! if not available, niled is most defensive one!
No; replaced dm rock by ceballos again!
We ard 15th with best team and no coach to match such club standard & players,; a laim board, kroenke incapable puppies !
.
arteta tries his best but never coached ever before!
I must confess I got it wrong about Xhaka as he was one of the positives tonight but Willian is and will always be a waste of money. I warned against giving Auba a new contract because I saw this coming. For me, I say terminate the contracts of those high earners and you will see what those young but hungry kids can do.
It doesn’t matter if Xhaka played, good, bad or whatever, in the big picture he is just not good enough for Arsenal. Arteta is also too inexperienced for a big club like Arsenal.
Auber must be released waist of energy him and his friend mesut
MA is to blame for this game and giving him 4 is way too generous. I can understand his game plan, his formation because apparently that’s all he knows but I will never understand his substitutions.
Now is the time to say coaching in the EPL is way over his head.
I like Arteta but as of now I think we should cut our loses n accept that without experience he won’t be a top coach in epl. It’s really terrifying to be an arsenal fan right now now
Bit generous with the 3 for Bellerin don’t you think
I agree
Leno should not have been beaten from 30 yards.
Piss poor.
Touche
Generous with xhaka who was as bad as bellerin and holding was decent all game so a 6 … Rest seems fair … For me worst was arteta who gets a 1 for showing up but hopeless selection and no strategy
Bellerin a xhaka are absolutely useless some of us have been saying for years, some cant see but it wasn’t their performances that were key to the defeat, it was the tactics and lack of know how in attacking and when to attack. For the record Bellerin did give the ball away 20 times apparently. Xhaka wasn’t far behind but we had enough possession still to produce far more than we did.
I don’t think Bellerin and Xhaka were that bad. Aubameyang tried, but he’s simply not a good target man
On the other hand, Partey got nutmegged and lost the ball that led to a dangerous situation. Luckily Holding quickly anticipated that
g o t, So “Auba tried!” I must have blinked and missed that then. I saw a lanky player hiding from the action for 90 mins but as I say, I MAY HAVE MISSED A FEW SECONDS HERE AND THERE WHILE BLINKING.
I am beginning to think he believes he is OZILS LONG LOST IDENTICAL TWIN, SEPARATED AT BIRTH. I SEE THE CLOSE SIMILARITY.
The usual hotheaded suspects on here already , totally predictably , taking their vicious pleasure in sticking their knives into MA s back. I disassociate myself from these fairweather so called “supporters” (supporters who don’t and won’t support, I wonder how that is supposed to work!), as I see quite clearly the size of the task before MA and also know that doing an Abramovitch and sacking a manager every year will only further regress our club.
Of course, paradoxically, Abramovitch does at least CARE about his club. Our owner cares for nothing but his personal wealth. A vital difference is that for 15 years Abramovitch has properly funded his club and used to be there at most games. Our monster does not even like the sport his club plays. Conversely, in 13 years Kroenke has not invested one penny of his 8 billions wealth. Realists know exactly where the real problem lies.
So what chance does ANY manager have with Kroenke there, even if in reality he is NOT there but living on a remote continent thousands of miles away, worrying about other franchises which enrich his personal wealth and of which almost all fans of those clubs also despise and loathe him. No fools they!
So the REAL and PERMANENT solution to our problem is not to keep sacking managers but to force Kroenke out. PLEASE DANGOTE, RIDE TO OUR RESCUE!
I do not think we deserve where we are today because we are that bad. We are capable of being among the top 6 if not 4.
Lol🤣
No one can pull off like grandiloquence like you Jon….hats off to you!
Leno also culpable for first goal 5.
Partey was class at times 6.
Arteta must take some blame for not using Elneny and AMN and constantly playing Xhaka and Willian.