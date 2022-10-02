Arsenal Player Ratings v Tottenham – Partey back to his very best

Arsenal v Spurs Ratings by Peter Doherty
That was a pulsating North London Derby with two completely contrasting styles. Arsenal were dominant with the exception of the fifteen minutes after the Spurs goal and thoroughly deserving of their victory. This performance was the perfect riposte to the pundits questioning the Gooners capacity to beat a top six rival.
Here are my ratings;
Ramsdale (8) Brilliant one handed save from Richarlison at a crucial juncture as Spurs are difficult to beat if the get their noses in front. Two commanding clearances from corners and some perceptive sweeping and excellent distribution.
White (8) Looks increasingly at home in his new position and hardly gave Son a sniff of the ball. Shows more adventure going forward with each passing game and it’s hard to see how Tomiyasu is going to shift him.
Saliba (8) The question mark over how he will deal with the atmosphere of a NLD and Kane, Richarlison and Son was swiftly dispelled. Such mature calmness for a young player. Had a beautiful dribble out of defence when Arsenal were under pressure and the sight of Kane giving up in a ball when Saliba overtakes him was glorious to behold.
Gabriel (6) Lost composure after the penalty which was a poor decision on his part. Looked nervous and his first touch deserted him for a while afterwards.
Zinchenko (7) Not as influential as other games and Richarlison gave him plenty to think about, which on occasion made him look uneasy. The period after the Spurs goal most danger came down his side and he was uncharacteristically uncertain.
Partey (9) Absolute masterclass in midfield. Would have got a 10 only he departed early. Is the lynchpin for everything this team is trying to achieve. Outstanding in possession, timely in his intercepts, incisive in his passing and always available for the out ball. Add a beautifully crafted goal and it’s a hell of a performance.
Xhaka (8) In tandem with Partey he dominated the midfield and outplayed Hjoberg and Bentancur. Continues to be a revelation in his freer role and his goal was technically perfect. Offered threat going forward and resistance in defence, although blotted his copybook with his decision to try and trap the ball prior to the penalty rather than find row Z.
Odegaard (6) Didn’t exert his usual influence in proceedings and occasionally tried the killer pass when it wasn’t on, giving Spurs the opportunity to counter attack. Pressed with usual intensity though.
Saka (8) Exactly what we have come to expect from the kid. Tormented the Spurs defence throughout and pulled the shape of their backline all over the place. As effective cutting in as going wide and his effort was directly responsible for the crucial second goal.
Martinelli (8) Another class outing from the Brazilian. When compared to Richarlison’s contribution for the opposition it’s baffling how he’s not in the Brazilian squad. A cameo of him dribbling backwards and then through the whole Spurs midfield before starting an attack in the second half sums up his skill and determination. Royale was just fed up being skinned by him and got sent off for his frustration.
Jesus (8) An opportunistic goal demonstrates why he is so important to this team as that has been lacking since Aubameyang downed tools. A constant menace and threat that unnerved the Spurs defenders but could have, and probably should have scored more, especially with the free header.
Overall it was another great team performance and the panache and enterprise shown by the squad is a joy to behold. The optimism at the Emirates is well founded and North London is RED.
Peter
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video Extra – Watch Thierry Henry tell what he thinks about VAR!
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Spuds’ penalty wasn’t entirely Magalhaes’ fault. Saka got robbed because he kept the ball too long, then Xhaka made an awkward header and Magalhaes had to make a 50/50 challenge against Richarlison
Fortunately, Saka made a vicious shot that eventually assisted Jesus and Xhaka scored afterwards. I heard Xhaka got the MOTM for the first time after seven years playing for Arsenal
Partey’s abilities to dribble and maneuver in tight spaces are difficult to be replicated by Lokonga. Hopefully Lokonga can grow in the CDM role, otherwise we might have to try out another young player there
I don’t take much notice of player ratings but I thought a well rounded assessment of what happened on the pitch yesterday.
I would go as far to say a 9 for MA who picked the right team and tactics to handle the spuds.
Its Always a pleasure to put one over the enemy but yesterday was
Was even more pleasurable to see how the team saw out the game out in such a mature way.
The boys are still growing and will only get better.
As I said before 25 wins gets us a top 4 spot and then see where we can go from there . 18 to go and well on track
Well done to the all the boys and thank you for setting me up for a great week. to all the supporters who kept the faith and believeing in the project and welcome on board to the supporters who self doubted at times as I did at times.
A great feeling to smash the spuds and sit top of the league. May it long continue.
Onwards and upwards
I love the way you review the game and can’t fault your scores
It makes a change to see that GM’s and Odegaard’s score of 6 was the lowest for anyone given a mention
Hopefully the 4’ and 5’s are history
Your comments concerning the performances of Gabriel and Zinchenko are spot on.We were vulnerable to counter attacks down the left ,and against a more clinical side, we could have been punished.Zinchenko is not a left back and never will be..He is a very able left footed central midfielder where he shines for the Ukraine but as a LB he could well be exposed against the likes of Salah On the right side of the back four, White and Saliba continue to impress me .
Arteta just did exactly what fans expected by hiding and unleashing the lineup that spurs never expected and it really shocked them,congrats sir,keep it,every arsenal play is a star ,beating spurs I give all arsenal players ,coach,reserves,staffs and fans a rate of 9.9 each,go go go arsenal
Only saw the game this Morning on repeat .
Gabriel score was harsh ,seeing it was Xhaka that made the mistake but no mention of that .
Personally thought that Saliba and saka were the MOTM which is great to see seeing saka for me as been off the boil thus far this season .
Great 3 points .
No mention of MA? @Dan Kit
No mention of the player ratings @phenom
Because that is what the article is about .
Idiot .
Marking down Thomas Partey for Mikel Arteta giving him an early shower to reduce the chance of injury is extremely harsh. The game was won and Partey and Xhaka in midfield were major contributers to that victory.
As for Martin Odegaard, he went quietly about his work linking the midfield and forward line and deserves more than 6.
Martinelli, Saka (man marked by at least 2 players), White, Jesus and the mighty Saliba were superb. Well managed by Arteta.
Aha, someone else actually saw Ødegaard on the pitch!!!
Did his job way more quietly and without all the finesse he’s known for
Dont know what game you watched, but Gabriel actually found his foot back in the game after he gave away the penalty.
Had a solid time on the pitch for the rest of the game. There was no moment of weakness from us all game except that one mistake.
Xhaka deserves 9 too, there’s a reason despite how top everyone were yesterday, he’s the one who got it.
We fail to overlook the fact that even though he’s been given the 8 role, he still tracks back a lot, and was assisting Zinchenko back yesterday, always asking for the ball and always moving it.
Everyone had a solid game, Ødegaard also did. Ødegaard gets criticized when he doesn’t get an assist or a goal or does too much flicks, and people fail to ignore the fact that he alongside Xhaka are both the cogs that makes us tick.
Always came and made himself available in every little space while also bringing it out and giving it.
It’s a joy to watch how he helps retain the ball and gives it immediately all in one small space.
Zinchenko also had a solid game, of cus he wasn’t as attacking as we know he can be, but this is against Spurs, not Bournemouth.
Everyoy had to be on their toes covering the midfield line, that’s why Martinelli, Xhaka, Ødegaard, Jesus and Saka had the freedom to focus on creating chances.
One player I’ve noticed as usual our fans never give credit to is Ben White. He’s also been one of our best defenders this season, hardly puts a foot wrong, is smart when trying to attack with Saka, knows when to make a run to draw a player, knows when to pass the ball.
He held his own against Zaha, Son and Brentford.
Insane signing too, keeps it simple and is a smart player, way more than people give him credit for.
Fans only underestimate him because of the price tag and fact that he took Saliba’s spot last season.
Solid player all season too, Tomiyasu himself has said he has to fight back to get that spot