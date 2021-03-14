Arsenal player ratings v Tottenham – Three players get same high mark

Arsenal earned a 2-1 win over Tottenham this evening to boost their chances of ending the campaign in a European place.
The Gunners were the better side and frustrated Jose Mourinho’s top stars so much that Erik Lamela earned a red card for his troubles.
This win helps the Gunners to close the gap between them and their visitors and it was achieved because several of their top players were in form. Here is our Arsenal player ratings:
Bernd Leno – 6
Nothing he could do about the goal and he was hardly tested by a very defensive Spurs.
Cedric Soares – 7
He was in fine form and almost scored a goal. If he continues this way, we won’t miss Hector Bellerin when he leaves.
Kieran Tierney – 8
Tierney’s importance to this team cannot be understated. He combined well with Smith Rowe to cause problems down the left and provided the assist for Odegaard’s goal.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 7
He was in solid form yet again, just as in the Europa League and saved a certain goal with a block in the second half.
David Luiz – 7
Another solid performance from the Brazilian who rose to the occasion of defending against Harry Kane.
Granit Xhaka – 7
You always had your heart in your mouth while watching him, but he was a star in this game and thwarted everything that Spurs attempted to create.
Thomas Partey – 7
Strong on the tackle and made Ndombele anonymous for much of the game. He needs to learn how to shoot better.
Martin Odegaard – 8
Fearless performance from the Norwegian whose quick change of feet makes it hard to get the ball off him. Fine goal to bring Arsenal back in the game.
Bukayo Saka – 6
Anonymous first half and forced Mikel Arteta to replace him at the interval.
Emile Smith Rowe – 8
He silenced everyone who would have questioned the decision to play him on the left. Combined well with Tierney to unsettle Doherty every time and wasn’t afraid to have a pop at goal.
Alexandre Lacazette – 7
Stepped up to take the penalty for the winning goal, but he was guilty of missing some chances.
Substitutes
Nicolas Pepe – 6
Played the ball that forced Tottenham to concede the penalty and that shows that he is still on form.
Willian – 6
Helped to keep Arsenal’s lead when he came on.
Mohamed Elneny – N/A
Emile Smith Rowe’s game by numbers vs. Tottenham:
97% pass accuracy
57 touches
6 ball recoveries
4 chances created
3 crosses
1 shot
1 foul won
1 tackle
1 interception
1 woodwork hit
Impressive!! Love him!!
Love him too Sue! Great to see so talented youngsters coming through the academy, the futire is looking bright 😄 man of the match was between Øde and Smith-Rowe for me, giving it to Øde for that important goal.
Both were brilliant, Kent! I’m loving seeing them both in the side.
Not a bad game to get your first league goal in, hey?! 👏
The future is certainly bright for our coydron De Bruyne hope he racks up assists in the next El second leg match and a goal for Saka too will be good.
Finish the week off in style, Dhoni 😎
All hail the Hale Enders!!
Hopefully Saka will be fit for Thursday as he was subbed due to injury..
Great game, Ødegaard man of the match, Im proud that he’s from my country! Great win over the moaning one!
Willian…..N/A. He did nothing because when he came in the pace of the game and ball retention disappeared. In fact Tottenham started attacking us.
Cedric 8
Partey 6
Agree with other ratings.
Apart from scoring the penalty Lacazette was appalling and certainly doesn’t merit a 7 out of 10.
Willian’s introduction completely messed up Arsenal’s fluidity and it really didn’t make any sense to take off a player who was having such a great game…On this occasion Arteta struck lucky with the end result but it could have been very different as the result of poor game management.
ESR MOTM
Closely followed by Both CBS absolutely brilliant ,Luiz was a beast tonight ,read yesterday he was past his sell by date ,absolute nonsense,Keep that back line in check once again,not sure what some fans watch TBH when they see us play ,take the blinkers off next time .
Thought Pepe did well also coming on ,cannot be easy being a bit part player .
As much as I love Leno ,he looked abit shaky tonight ,probably because off his teammates mistakes the last few matches .
the game tonight has shown why we need world class and experience managers
mourinho and ancelloti have both won trophies with tottenham and everton
#thefansknowbest
Hey you still here?? Such a legend you are hahahaha
I think it was the immediate substitutions after the Spurs’ red card that destabilized Arsenal. They should have been allowed to play on a little more with the momentum before introduction of substitutes.
Anyway, … happy we got the important 3 points from the SULKING ONE.
COYG