Arsenal player ratings v Tottenham – Three players get same high mark

Arsenal earned a 2-1 win over Tottenham this evening to boost their chances of ending the campaign in a European place.

The Gunners were the better side and frustrated Jose Mourinho’s top stars so much that Erik Lamela earned a red card for his troubles.

This win helps the Gunners to close the gap between them and their visitors and it was achieved because several of their top players were in form. Here is our Arsenal player ratings:

Bernd Leno – 6

Nothing he could do about the goal and he was hardly tested by a very defensive Spurs.

Cedric Soares – 7

He was in fine form and almost scored a goal. If he continues this way, we won’t miss Hector Bellerin when he leaves.

Kieran Tierney – 8

Tierney’s importance to this team cannot be understated. He combined well with Smith Rowe to cause problems down the left and provided the assist for Odegaard’s goal.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 7

He was in solid form yet again, just as in the Europa League and saved a certain goal with a block in the second half.

David Luiz – 7

Another solid performance from the Brazilian who rose to the occasion of defending against Harry Kane.

Granit Xhaka – 7

You always had your heart in your mouth while watching him, but he was a star in this game and thwarted everything that Spurs attempted to create.

Thomas Partey – 7

Strong on the tackle and made Ndombele anonymous for much of the game. He needs to learn how to shoot better.

Martin Odegaard – 8

Fearless performance from the Norwegian whose quick change of feet makes it hard to get the ball off him. Fine goal to bring Arsenal back in the game.

Bukayo Saka – 6

Anonymous first half and forced Mikel Arteta to replace him at the interval.

Emile Smith Rowe – 8

He silenced everyone who would have questioned the decision to play him on the left. Combined well with Tierney to unsettle Doherty every time and wasn’t afraid to have a pop at goal.

Alexandre Lacazette – 7

Stepped up to take the penalty for the winning goal, but he was guilty of missing some chances.

Substitutes

Nicolas Pepe – 6

Played the ball that forced Tottenham to concede the penalty and that shows that he is still on form.

Willian – 6

Helped to keep Arsenal’s lead when he came on.

Mohamed Elneny – N/A