Arsenal player ratings v Tottenham – two players gets an 8 and one gets a 2

Arsenals succumbed to their first loss in six games after they were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham in the north London derby today.
The Gunners had been in control after a slow start to the game and they took the lead, but their lead lasted just three minutes before a howler gifted Spurs their equaliser. Here are the Arsenal player ratings.
Emiliano Martinez – 8
Still a good backup. Was made to do more work than on previous match days and he made a fine save to tip a certain goal from Ben Davies and also got down well to make a fine save against Kane in the second half. Made other saves and couldn’t do anything about both goals.
Shkodran Mustafi – 6
He was our most composed centre back and threw his body on the line a few times. Made a mistake that almost cost us a goal but was solid for the most part.
David Luiz – 5
It was a poor pass from Kolasinac, but he had the time to make a tackle that may have saved the team and never did. Didn’t do much else in terms of helping the team bring the ball out from defence.
Sead Kolasinac – 2
Always the team’s weak link in the back three and he showed why he should be sold with a poor pass that led to the equaliser. He did nothing to help the team get forward.
Hector Bellerin – 6
Showed great willingness to run at the Tottenham defence and he even created a fine chance that Aubameyang should have scored.
Dani Ceballos – 8
Another solid display. Kept running and chasing every ball in midfield, forcing Spurs to avoid ground balls through the middle. He was also impressive with his passes long and short when he had the ball.
Granit Xhaka – 7
Another confident display from him as he helped Arsenal control the game from the middle. And he was crucial to the first goal, having made the tackle that gave Arsenal possession.
Kieran Tierney – 7
Continues to do well. Was available on the left all the time. Impressive with his crosses when he got forward, and he was still solid at the back providing support for Kolasinac.
Nicolas Pepe – 5
Not his best day in an Arsenal shirt. Willing to run at the Spurs defence, but there was no end product in his game.
Alexandre Lacazette – 7
Took his goal well and continue to drop back to link up play and seemed to press better than he did in other games. He will be disappointed that his goal didn’t win the match.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5
Frustrating day for him. Missed a fine chance, hit the woodwork, and Hugo Lloris made a fine save to deny him a goal on another occasion. He should have scored.
Substitutes
Bukayo Saka – 6
Brought renewed energy to Arsenal’s attack, but he couldn’t exactly influence the game even though he nearly created a goal-scoring chance.
Joe Willock, Cedric Soares, Reiss Nelson: Spent too few minutes to be rated.
Mustafi was very poor throwing himself to the ground with no hope of getting the ball. Several times! I think your rating is very generous.
Bonaroca:- I am very surprised that Mr Arteta
is atill sticking with his three back players In my opinion Luis & Koch should sidelined once and forever, as regards Mustafi one has to make a
question mark. Every one mentions Saliba and
why is Holden not given a decent chance to establish with Saliba, 2 young defenders for the future. Otherwise Arsenal have enough youngsters for future great Arsenal.
Luize , Mustafi and Xhaka are the problem at Arsenal they are just not good enough. These guys will always give the opposing team chances. So until they are sold Arsenal will remain a mid table team.
yep throw in kolasinac and bellerin and that’s a regular group of 5 who will only drag us down further … guendhouzi is gone and possibly ozil … don’t want Europe its a distraction want to see a regular team playing week in week out and building understanding … kids can play the league cup and mixture for the fa … need to bring in 2 quality midfielders and a RB … a lot will depend on saliba as to whether we need a top notch CB … the the francophone attack just doesn’t gel don’t know why but arteta needs to think hard about what he wants there
Mustafi should be lower. Got destroyed 2nd half. Bellerin was also out of position several times on the right side, overall just fine from him ,but another position we can do better in. (wouldnt address it this summer tho). Xhaka and Ceballos acutally did decent this game. It’s a shocking shame that our front three seem to be on completely different wavelengths in most matches. They dont play as a unit and just play as individuals. Dont read each others movements well either. Auba such a disappointment today. Already said enough about our defense so I’ll let it be.
Kolasinac, Bellerin and Aubameyang were awful. They cost us the game.
1. Kolasinac with his wayward pass to Luiz
2. Bellerin leaving a huge gap behind each time and moura having a lot of joy down his end. It is not surprising the corner that led to the second goal came from that side of the pitch.
3. Aubameyang was wasteful. You have to take your chances in games like this if you hope to win.
4. Pepe has no business starting this game. Saka from that position contributed to a goal each game in our last two matches. Why bench him?
Bournemouth beat Leicester 4-1! What!! And Solanke scored twice!! My oh my…. this really has been a high scoring, crazy weekend….. Vardy for the golden boot??
What is missing in our team is what I have been seeing in teams who are naturally below us in ratings and that is the will to win. How can Bournemouth beat Liechester by 4 goals to 1 and Sheffield beat Spurs by almost the same margin and we drew and lost to those two teams. I said to the guy I watched the match with after tot scored their first goal we are losing this game. I told him because of the sideways and back pass. I don’t know why we passes sideways or back as I have seen this under Wenger in his last few years, under Emery, Freddy and now Arteta. Can some please help me to understand why. If you don’t play forward you won’t score goals and you can’t win a match without goals. Arteta should know you don’t need to control a match to win it. Just out score your opponent through attacking play. That is what Spurs just did. That is what make Liverpool a champion, that is what city usually does and that is what manu is doing now.
Mobella I’ve found my self on many a day asking that same question…How comes this “smaller” teams get to beat some of the teams we dread to play…
Infact I think the arsenal players are already defeated psychologically anytime we go up against a team that is considered better than us..it’s the only way I can explain why we constantly our up disgraceful showings against Liverpool and Man city…The older players need to go and the younger ones infused with a winning mentality and self belief before they begin to see loses like the norm…It’s very important if we ever hope to dominate England again…
I know the derby defeat is hard to take, however the boys didn’t play badly, it was a derby, and to be fair, spurs has more chance at goal than us, their game plan worked better for them and eventually our defenders lack of concentration led to the awful mistake.
If we have been showing this kind of willingness and commitment all season, we wouldn’t have been where we are now.
I agree with your ratings, though generous but we’ll deserved. Spurs were more willing than us, and were lucky with the gift and AUBA hitting the post.
This is the kind of loss that am proud of as a fan.