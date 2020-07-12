Arsenal player ratings v Tottenham – two players gets an 8 and one gets a 2

Arsenals succumbed to their first loss in six games after they were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham in the north London derby today.

The Gunners had been in control after a slow start to the game and they took the lead, but their lead lasted just three minutes before a howler gifted Spurs their equaliser. Here are the Arsenal player ratings.

Emiliano Martinez – 8

Still a good backup. Was made to do more work than on previous match days and he made a fine save to tip a certain goal from Ben Davies and also got down well to make a fine save against Kane in the second half. Made other saves and couldn’t do anything about both goals.

Shkodran Mustafi – 6

He was our most composed centre back and threw his body on the line a few times. Made a mistake that almost cost us a goal but was solid for the most part.

David Luiz – 5

It was a poor pass from Kolasinac, but he had the time to make a tackle that may have saved the team and never did. Didn’t do much else in terms of helping the team bring the ball out from defence.

Sead Kolasinac – 2

Always the team’s weak link in the back three and he showed why he should be sold with a poor pass that led to the equaliser. He did nothing to help the team get forward.

Hector Bellerin – 6

Showed great willingness to run at the Tottenham defence and he even created a fine chance that Aubameyang should have scored.

Dani Ceballos – 8

Another solid display. Kept running and chasing every ball in midfield, forcing Spurs to avoid ground balls through the middle. He was also impressive with his passes long and short when he had the ball.

Granit Xhaka – 7

Another confident display from him as he helped Arsenal control the game from the middle. And he was crucial to the first goal, having made the tackle that gave Arsenal possession.

Kieran Tierney – 7

Continues to do well. Was available on the left all the time. Impressive with his crosses when he got forward, and he was still solid at the back providing support for Kolasinac.

Nicolas Pepe – 5

Not his best day in an Arsenal shirt. Willing to run at the Spurs defence, but there was no end product in his game.

Alexandre Lacazette – 7

Took his goal well and continue to drop back to link up play and seemed to press better than he did in other games. He will be disappointed that his goal didn’t win the match.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5

Frustrating day for him. Missed a fine chance, hit the woodwork, and Hugo Lloris made a fine save to deny him a goal on another occasion. He should have scored.

Substitutes

Bukayo Saka – 6

Brought renewed energy to Arsenal’s attack, but he couldn’t exactly influence the game even though he nearly created a goal-scoring chance.

Joe Willock, Cedric Soares, Reiss Nelson: Spent too few minutes to be rated.

Let us know what you think of the Arsenal player ratings in the comments below

Ratings from Ime