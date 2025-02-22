Arsenal player ratings v West Ham – No one deserves a good mark

Arsenal was beaten 1-0 by West Ham at the Emirates this afternoon in what can only be described as a very disappointing performance.. Here is our player ratings.

David Raya – 6.0

He did not have much to do in the game and had no chance of stopping Bowen’s goal.

Jurrien Timber – 5.0

Despite Arsenal’s possession, he did not offer productive attacking support.

William Saliba – 6.0

He was as reliable as ever but did not have much work to do for much of the game as West Ham attacked other defenders.

Gabriel Magalhães – 5.0

He had a bad day at the office and struggled with the relentlessness of Bowen and the other West Ham attackers.

Riccardo Calafiori – 4.5

With performances like this, Myles Lewis-Skelly has won the Arsenal left-back spot. He was terrible before being subbed off.

Declan Rice – 4.0

Rice was surprisingly ineffective and shares the blame for the West Ham goal.

Thomas Partey – 6.0

He limited the damage West Ham could have done through the middle.

Martin Odegaard – 5.0

The West Ham players knew how to limit his creativity, and he could not make things better for Arsenal.

Ethan Nwaneri – 5.0

West Ham worked hard in training to always close him down, and they executed it well to limit him.

Mikel Merino – 5.0

A week ago, he was a hero; today, he showed why he is not a striker.

Leandro Trossard – 4.5

Now that Arsenal need an attacker, he simply failed to live up to expectations.

Substitutes

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 2.0

He is a talented player, but he cannot keep getting red cards, whether it is deserved or not.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 3.5

He came on in place of Rice and performed worse than the Englishman.

Raheem Sterling – N/A

Ben White – N/A