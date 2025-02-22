Arsenal player ratings v West Ham – No one deserves a good mark

Arsenal was beaten 1-0 by West Ham at the Emirates this afternoon in what can only be described as a very disappointing performance.. Here is our player ratings.
David Raya – 6.0
He did not have much to do in the game and had no chance of stopping Bowen’s goal.
Jurrien Timber – 5.0
Despite Arsenal’s possession, he did not offer productive attacking support.
William Saliba – 6.0
He was as reliable as ever but did not have much work to do for much of the game as West Ham attacked other defenders.
Gabriel Magalhães – 5.0
He had a bad day at the office and struggled with the relentlessness of Bowen and the other West Ham attackers.
Riccardo Calafiori – 4.5
With performances like this, Myles Lewis-Skelly has won the Arsenal left-back spot. He was terrible before being subbed off.
Declan Rice – 4.0
Rice was surprisingly ineffective and shares the blame for the West Ham goal.
Thomas Partey – 6.0
He limited the damage West Ham could have done through the middle.
Martin Odegaard – 5.0
The West Ham players knew how to limit his creativity, and he could not make things better for Arsenal.
Ethan Nwaneri – 5.0
West Ham worked hard in training to always close him down, and they executed it well to limit him.
Mikel Merino – 5.0
A week ago, he was a hero; today, he showed why he is not a striker.
Leandro Trossard – 4.5
Now that Arsenal need an attacker, he simply failed to live up to expectations.
Substitutes
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 2.0
He is a talented player, but he cannot keep getting red cards, whether it is deserved or not.
Oleksandr Zinchenko – 3.5
He came on in place of Rice and performed worse than the Englishman.
Raheem Sterling – N/A
Ben White – N/A
On Lewis Skelly – this was a bad mistake by him after uncharacteristically poor ball control, and a deserved red card, but don’t hold the previous one against him as well. That comes from frustration with the overall situation. The previous one was so incorrect they actually bothered to overturn it so it should not be considered part of a pattern.
I agree with you, but only so far. I don’t have a problem with a bit of attitude but Skelly may need to rein it in a bit