Arsenal Player Ratings v West Ham – Raya immense as Trossard delivers

It was far from vintage Arsenal, but these are the types of afternoons that can define a title race.

The Gunners survived enormous late pressure, a lengthy VAR review and several nervy moments before eventually escaping the London Stadium with a huge 1-0 victory over West Ham.

Leandro Trossard delivered the winning goal, but David Raya may well have been Arsenal’s true match winner after a massive second-half save to keep the game level before the Belgian struck.

Here are the Arsenal player ratings from a dramatic afternoon in East London.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Ben White – 6

Started reasonably well before being forced off injured midway through the first half. Arsenal lost shape and rhythm after his departure.

William Saliba – 8

Another calm and composed display under pressure. Read danger brilliantly during West Ham’s late push.

Gabriel – 8

Strong physically and dominant in key moments. Important clearances throughout the second half.

Riccardo Calafiori – 6

Got into excellent attacking positions early on but wasted two very promising opportunities. Hooked at half-time.

Declan Rice – 7

Did an important job after shifting positions following White’s injury. Battled hard throughout in a difficult tactical situation.

Martin Zubimendi – 5

Worked hard in midfield but Arsenal lost control for periods. Came on midway through the first half and substituted after the tactical reshuffle.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6

Worked hard in midfield but moved to left-back after the break.

Eberechi Eze – 5

Never fully imposed himself on the game and struggled to create consistent attacking momentum.

Bukayo Saka – 5

Bright start and carried threat early on, but faded as West Ham grew into the contest and couldn’t really get into the game.

Viktor Gyokeres – 6

Battled physically and kept working for the team but did not receive many clear-cut opportunities.

Trossard and Raya rescue Arsenal in tense finale

David Raya – 9

Made one huge save in the second half that may define Arsenal’s season. Commanded his area well under enormous pressure late on and stayed focused during the chaotic VAR drama.

Leandro Trossard – 8

Worked tirelessly all afternoon and delivered when Arsenal needed him most. Took his goal calmly under huge pressure and once again proved his value in decisive moments.

Substitutes

Martin Odegaard – 7

Brought calmness and quality after coming on. Arsenal looked more composed once he entered the game and he played an important role in the winning goal.

Kai Havertz – 6

Helped Arsenal gain territory late on and added some much-needed energy.

Cristhian Mosquera – 6

Handled a difficult atmosphere reasonably well after entering the defence.

There will be debates over performances, tactics and the late VAR decision, but nobody connected with Arsenal will care too much tonight.

The Gunners are still winning and keeping their Premier League title ambitions very much alive.

Who was your Arsenal Man of the Match Gooners? Was it Raya, Trossard or someone else entirely?

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