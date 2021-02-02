Arsenal player ratings v Wolves – Leno gets a very harsh rating

Arsenal was beaten 2-1 by Wolves this evening after a penalty by Ruben Neves and a sensational strike from Joao Moutinho cancelled out Nicolas Pepe’s fine Arsenal opener.

That loss keeps Arsenal further away from the top four after 22 matches.

The Gunners started brightly with a fine Pepe strike, but red cards to David Luiz and Bernd Leno made it almost impossible not to lose.

Here are the Arsenal player ratings.

Bernd Leno – 3

Had a good start to the game, but he then went on to get a completely avoidable red card and more or less ended all hope of salvaging something from the game.

Hector Bellerin – 6

Had his work cut out against the tricky Pedro Neto, but he was solid defensively and supported the attack well before the red cards.

Rob Holding – 6

Gave more reasons why he is Arsenal’s best defender, but couldn’t do anything about both goals.

David Luiz – 5

Unlucky to have gotten the red card, but it doesn’t always have to be him.

Cedric Soares – 5

Started with a lot of confidence, but Adama Traore frustrated him as the game went on.

Thomas Partey – 6

Battled well against Wolves’ impressive midfielders, but he needs to do more with his final delivery.

Granit Xhaka – 5

Left frustrated by the red cards, but he and Partey had started the game in fine form.

Bukayo Saka – 7

Was Arsenal’s brightest spark again in the first half, but VAR denied him the game’s opener. Had to do more defensive work after the red cards.

Emile Smith Rowe – 6

He is getting better at picking spaces in opponents’ defences, but the red cards also affected his impact.

Nicolas Pepe – 7

Brilliant persistence to score the opening goal, he couldn’t do so much in the second half with limited support after the dismissals.

Alexandre Lacazette – 6

He looked dangerous as Arsenal’s primary forward, shocking to see him sacrificed after the red card.

Substitutes

Gabriel – 6

Came into the game and made Arsenal better at the back. He should start the next match.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5

This is the toughest game for him to come off the bench to change, and he could do nothing to the score.

Runar Alex Runarsson – 6

Doesn’t inspire confidence, especially when asked to play with his feet but he did make two good saves.

Manager

Mikel Arteta – 6

Not really his fault what unfolded, not too sure about his substitutions but he was on a hiding to nothing after Luiz and Leno sending offs.