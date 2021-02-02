Arsenal player ratings v Wolves – Leno gets a very harsh rating

Arsenal was beaten 2-1 by Wolves this evening after a penalty by Ruben Neves and a sensational strike from Joao Moutinho cancelled out Nicolas Pepe’s fine Arsenal opener.
That loss keeps Arsenal further away from the top four after 22 matches.
The Gunners started brightly with a fine Pepe strike, but red cards to David Luiz and Bernd Leno made it almost impossible not to lose.
Here are the Arsenal player ratings.
Bernd Leno – 3
Had a good start to the game, but he then went on to get a completely avoidable red card and more or less ended all hope of salvaging something from the game.
Hector Bellerin – 6
Had his work cut out against the tricky Pedro Neto, but he was solid defensively and supported the attack well before the red cards.
Rob Holding – 6
Gave more reasons why he is Arsenal’s best defender, but couldn’t do anything about both goals.
David Luiz – 5
Unlucky to have gotten the red card, but it doesn’t always have to be him.
Cedric Soares – 5
Started with a lot of confidence, but Adama Traore frustrated him as the game went on.
Thomas Partey – 6
Battled well against Wolves’ impressive midfielders, but he needs to do more with his final delivery.
Granit Xhaka – 5
Left frustrated by the red cards, but he and Partey had started the game in fine form.
Bukayo Saka – 7
Was Arsenal’s brightest spark again in the first half, but VAR denied him the game’s opener. Had to do more defensive work after the red cards.
Emile Smith Rowe – 6
He is getting better at picking spaces in opponents’ defences, but the red cards also affected his impact.
Nicolas Pepe – 7
Brilliant persistence to score the opening goal, he couldn’t do so much in the second half with limited support after the dismissals.
Alexandre Lacazette – 6
He looked dangerous as Arsenal’s primary forward, shocking to see him sacrificed after the red card.
Substitutes
Gabriel – 6
Came into the game and made Arsenal better at the back. He should start the next match.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5
This is the toughest game for him to come off the bench to change, and he could do nothing to the score.
Runar Alex Runarsson – 6
Doesn’t inspire confidence, especially when asked to play with his feet but he did make two good saves.
Manager
Mikel Arteta – 6
Not really his fault what unfolded, not too sure about his substitutions but he was on a hiding to nothing after Luiz and Leno sending offs.
Silly and unlucky moments lose you games. I think we had both to be fair. Both players miss-judged timing and distances. These things happen I guess but ultimately we’re been here many times before..
Luiz unlucky, Leno was rash, then a little bit stupid. Apart from those mad moments I thought the team played pretty well. Personally for the free kick, I would have chosen an outfield player (most likely Soares)to just shoot at goal, with every other player(including the keeper) trying to get on the end of it.
Look it was a crazy night, we was by far the better team, Southampton are showing what can happen with one sending off let alone two.
We regroup and move on, wish we hadn’t given away the Fa Cup so easy though 😞
Luiz stupid and unlucky.
how is he stupid? would you rather have him leave the man without making effort? he made effort, he chase, he tripped and unfortunately gave a penalty, he deserved only a caution according to the rule
Arsenal are starting to play some compelling football. 5th or 6th place looks a real possibility and winning the EL is well within our compass. At this rate a title tilt next season is not out of the question. Arteta is certainly showing top managerial qualities already. A huge 3 and half months of football incoming. Being out of the FA cup is turning out to be a blessing. Good times coming back for Arsenal .
Sorry to all Mikel Arteta’s Fans, really!! I still blame him for this defeat!
David Luiz had no business being put in this match against Wolves..With Speedy players such as Pedro Neto, Podence, Silva and Adama Traore, he will always struggle..
Only teams like Burnley with strikers like Wood should he play..
Then Leno!!😏😏..He smoked something during Half-time?? Lloris, Pickford, Fabianski or even newcomer Mendy will never make such a silly error!!
Also, there ain’t much movement in our midfield..Xhaka slows us down. He has some qualities but should be sold in the summer n replaced with a Right-footed Midfielder!! Bring back AMN or Get Someone!!
Look@Neves-Joao Moutihno, or Ndidi-Teilemanns, or Rodri-Gundogan..All Forward thinking midfield partnerships!!
Arsenal needs to be more ambitious,Plz!!
Leno was brave but unlucky – one of the best goalie in this leque. Runarsson showed hes quality and confidence and will shine vs Villa like never before.
it shows how clueless you are, southampton has quick wingers , you dont just change a winning team becuase you feel like, he made a mistake staying out of position that hapens when you play high line and press high, it could happen to Gabriel tool, and the card was totally underseved. the first half showed us what the team can do, 11 vs 11, where were those players you mentioned
Another thing, I think at half time arteta made a couple of mistakes, not sure I would have sacrificed laca, but if i had to replace Pepe later, it would have been for martinelli, he would have been a far more willing chaser than auba, who looked like he had other things on his mind.
I just think at half time a 441 with a willing runner like Martinelli we could have kept the pressure on. At 9 men the job was purely damage limitation and the boys did that well.
United 8-0 😳😲
i also think Martinelli would have done better than Auba.
sacrificing lacca was option i agree with, Pepe and Saka could help better in attack and defence
The moment you start saying David Luiz is starting to look like a good defender…
Martin – who decides the ratings that you post –
you or you simply re-post from elsewhere? Usually they are acceptible but occasionally, like today, they are way out pretty much across the board, and the comments are even worse. I honestly checked the date because I thought I had the wrong game. Appreciate they are subjective and are there to cause debate but if they lose all credibilty folks aren’t even going to bother commenting, which defeats the point.
Saints are also down to 9… what a night ☹
And conceded 9 goals 😱 Poor Saints, now the commentators have two 9-0 scorelines to mention every 2 minutes!
9-0 it ended for Man U. And who said we didn’t try to save face with 9men.
What a night.
good point about luiz. it just always seems to be him and he tends to put himself in these situations sometimes. situations for a ref to make a big decision.