Arsenal player ratings v Wolves – Marks reflect the fighting spirit

Arsenal earned a hard-fought 1-0 win against Wolves this afternoon. Here is our players’ rating.

David Raya – 8.0

The second half was one of his busiest as an Arsenal player, but he rose to the occasion with some crucial saves.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0

Timber was solid, keeping the tricky Wolves attackers on his side of the pitch under control and neutralising their threat.

William Saliba – 7.0

Saliba stepped up brilliantly after Arsenal went down to ten men, showing composure and ensuring no Wolves striker got the better of him.

Gabriel Magalhães – 7.0

Enjoying his partnership with Saliba, Gabriel was as dependable as ever and put in another strong performance.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 5.0

His red card almost cost Arsenal. While the decision may have been harsh, he needs to refine his decision-making when committing tactical fouls.

Thomas Partey – 6.0

Arsenal controlled possession before the red card, but Partey’s performance lacked anything particularly noteworthy, even when Wolves went down to ten men.

Declan Rice – 7.5

A typically reliable showing from Rice. He was eager to push forward and added stability in midfield.

Ethan Nwaneri – 5.5

The youngster started again but was less effective compared to previous outings, struggling to impose himself on the game.

Gabriel Martinelli – 6.5

Made some impressive surging runs, but his final balls lacked the quality to truly trouble Wolves.

Leandro Trossard – 6.0

Trossard had a quiet game by his standards, failing to make a significant impact in attack.

Kai Havertz – 4.5

Another underwhelming performance. Arsenal desperately need a more clinical finisher to replace him in the starting lineup.

Substitutes

Riccardo Calafiori – 7.5

Made the difference with his decisive winner and also performed his defensive duties well.

Kieran Tierney – N/A

Came on too late to have any real impact.