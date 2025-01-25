Arsenal player ratings v Wolves – Marks reflect the fighting spirit

Arsenal earned a hard-fought 1-0 win against Wolves this afternoon. Here is our players’ rating.
David Raya – 8.0
The second half was one of his busiest as an Arsenal player, but he rose to the occasion with some crucial saves.
Jurrien Timber – 7.0
Timber was solid, keeping the tricky Wolves attackers on his side of the pitch under control and neutralising their threat.
William Saliba – 7.0
Saliba stepped up brilliantly after Arsenal went down to ten men, showing composure and ensuring no Wolves striker got the better of him.
Gabriel Magalhães – 7.0
Enjoying his partnership with Saliba, Gabriel was as dependable as ever and put in another strong performance.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 5.0
His red card almost cost Arsenal. While the decision may have been harsh, he needs to refine his decision-making when committing tactical fouls.
Thomas Partey – 6.0
Arsenal controlled possession before the red card, but Partey’s performance lacked anything particularly noteworthy, even when Wolves went down to ten men.
Declan Rice – 7.5
A typically reliable showing from Rice. He was eager to push forward and added stability in midfield.
Ethan Nwaneri – 5.5
The youngster started again but was less effective compared to previous outings, struggling to impose himself on the game.
Gabriel Martinelli – 6.5
Made some impressive surging runs, but his final balls lacked the quality to truly trouble Wolves.
Leandro Trossard – 6.0
Trossard had a quiet game by his standards, failing to make a significant impact in attack.
Kai Havertz – 4.5
Another underwhelming performance. Arsenal desperately need a more clinical finisher to replace him in the starting lineup.
Substitutes
Riccardo Calafiori – 7.5
Made the difference with his decisive winner and also performed his defensive duties well.
Kieran Tierney – N/A
Came on too late to have any real impact.
Job well done to them all! COYG!!!
Don’t really see the point of rating the players in this game, as they all gave it their best out there and I’m proud of them all.
Honestly, if they don’t work on creating chances and being fast in transition from defense to attack, then I don’t see them winning any titles
Martinelli looks more effective playing from the left than he is from the right. Apart from that cross that eventually produced the goal, he didn’t influence the game much imo.
Congratulations for the win …. regardless of the ratings