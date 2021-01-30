Arsenal player ratings vs Man Utd – One player surprisingly stands out for the Gunners

Arsenal earned a point as they played out a goalless draw against Manchester United.

It was a tense game similar to the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, but this time the visitors survived Arsenal’s onslaught. Here is our Arsenal player ratings.

Bernd Leno – 7

Always steps up when it matters and made two brilliant saves to keep Arsenal in the game.

Hector Bellerin – 6

Solid defensively, but he has to contribute more on the attack and never did that in this game.

Rob Holding – 7

Holding is one player who isn’t afraid of coming up against the best in the league and proved his worth here again.

David Luiz – 7

Had a good game defensively and almost helped the attackers to get a goal with a marauding run in the second half.

Cedric Soares – 7

I thought he was our best full back, even though he had to worry about Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Offers much more going forward with his pinged passes and crosses.

Thomas Partey – 6

His break up play ensured United could create very little through the middle, but he would have loved to do more with his final balls.

Granit Xhaka – 8

Good shift from him as he used the ball well and got better as the game progressed, was in charge of the midfield and the best Arsenal player on the night.

Emile Smith Rowe – 7

Smith Rowe is making it hard for Martin Odegaard to bench him. Pressed well and passed the ball to perfection.

Nicolas Pepe – 7

Pepe seems to be getting better. He pressed well and was a menace to the Manchester United defence throughout.

Gabriel Martinelli – 6

Had a good first half defensively and almost created a goal for Lacazette. Hopefully, he wasn’t injured.

Alexandre Lacazette – 7

Lacazette was such a difficult opponent for Harry Maguire as he kept asking questions of the Englishman. Came closest to scoring when his free-kick hit the crossbar.

Subs

Willian – 4

A serious lack of confidence is written all over him. Maybe it is a lack of interest.

Martine Odegaard – 5

Hardly touched the ball and gets a standard rating.

Eddie Nketiah – N/A

Manager

Mikel Arteta – 7

Put out the best team he had available, his substitutions were not the best though.