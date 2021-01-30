Arsenal player ratings vs Man Utd – One player surprisingly stands out for the Gunners

Arsenal earned a point as they played out a goalless draw against Manchester United.
It was a tense game similar to the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, but this time the visitors survived Arsenal’s onslaught. Here is our Arsenal player ratings.
Bernd Leno – 7
Always steps up when it matters and made two brilliant saves to keep Arsenal in the game.
Hector Bellerin – 6
Solid defensively, but he has to contribute more on the attack and never did that in this game.
Rob Holding – 7
Holding is one player who isn’t afraid of coming up against the best in the league and proved his worth here again.
David Luiz – 7
Had a good game defensively and almost helped the attackers to get a goal with a marauding run in the second half.
Cedric Soares – 7
I thought he was our best full back, even though he had to worry about Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Offers much more going forward with his pinged passes and crosses.
Thomas Partey – 6
His break up play ensured United could create very little through the middle, but he would have loved to do more with his final balls.
Granit Xhaka – 8
Good shift from him as he used the ball well and got better as the game progressed, was in charge of the midfield and the best Arsenal player on the night.
Emile Smith Rowe – 7
Smith Rowe is making it hard for Martin Odegaard to bench him. Pressed well and passed the ball to perfection.
Nicolas Pepe – 7
Pepe seems to be getting better. He pressed well and was a menace to the Manchester United defence throughout.
Gabriel Martinelli – 6
Had a good first half defensively and almost created a goal for Lacazette. Hopefully, he wasn’t injured.
Alexandre Lacazette – 7
Lacazette was such a difficult opponent for Harry Maguire as he kept asking questions of the Englishman. Came closest to scoring when his free-kick hit the crossbar.
Subs
Willian – 4
A serious lack of confidence is written all over him. Maybe it is a lack of interest.
Martine Odegaard – 5
Hardly touched the ball and gets a standard rating.
Eddie Nketiah – N/A
Manager
Mikel Arteta – 7
Put out the best team he had available, his substitutions were not the best though.
24 CommentsAdd a Comment
I give pepe and willian a lot of stick but credit where it is due. Pepe and willian seem to be hitting form gradually. That is not to say we wouldnt have even been better if saka played. I’m sure we would have scored because we would have created way more chances. But the defence of both teams kept them in the game. I hope Laca and martinelli are alright. I can’t stand nketia starting matches for us now..
I can’t even stand him putting on Arsenal shirt. This is probably one of the reason why we are no longer a team to be taken serious.
I hope Leno stays fit because I noticed that Runarrson was on the bench.
Saka and Tierny are becoming irreplaceable….
Disagree with the ranking of Willian. He performed very well IMO but should have scored though. But Willian was involved in a lot of good combinations on the field making the flow of our game better.
Luiz and Pepe for me …
Shout out once again for Leno and Willian was very good so not sure how he got a 4 TBH
Seconded.
Xakha always slows down our momentam, I never love him as a player since day 1
I probably watched a different game from you. Xhaka was awesome.
I’m with you Twig
Xhaka does nothing positive on the pitch for 99% of the game. On the very rare occasion when he’s contributed anything other than a sideways pass a lot of people start blowing trumpets about how great he is.
The cost 40 million quid and gets paid over a hundred thousand pounds per week for the odd forward pass and even rarer goal assist. He’s a con artist.
You don’t know what you are saying… unbelievable!!!! Some of you fans are truly weird
Arsenal have play today and I hope they will carry that form by Felix
Web, I would substitute “very well” for Willian with “less awfully than he has been”.
Pepe yes – in the last two games his enthusism, pace, teamwork, heading, tackling, passing, involvement and influence have advanced a lot. Willian is a winger who won’t go to the byeline, can’t cross, doesnt run fast, cannot beat players, doesn’t pass forward., takes poor corners and free kicks.
Perhaps your high mark is based upon him being passed to more by the team (probably on MA’s orders) rather than on what he did with it once he got it?
ps I thought his mark was too HIGH
Pepe played well bit I was disappointed that he didnt shift to the left once Willian came on. He played his best game in an Arsenal shirt on the left midweek.
True Trudeau, but one opponent was So’ton, the other was Man Utd. Quite honestly I’m delighted that he’s improved on either wing!
I noticed that Cedric ran passed Willian both going forward and tracking back.
Past not passed
Someone that ‘hardly touched the ball got your ‘standard rating’ but willian will always get below ‘standard rating’ because he is willian- fear God.
I am trying to understand the rationale behind your rating of willian which as for me sounds bias. we were all disappointed with the chance he squandered which was arguably our best chance of the night, however, he did well in attack and defence helping out Cedric as well as creating a beautiful opportunity for Pepe, which Maguire unexpectedly/luckily blocked . he deserves a 5 or 6 and Leno my MOTM
I get the feeling I must be biased against Willian, the amount of love I feel from you all tonight. For me yes he was better then other games, he tried to get involved, he was passed to a lot so he had more time on the ball, although thats not down to him.
He played wide left today.
You know that overlap to the byeline that ESR, Tierney, Saka, Martinelli, even Kolasinac make that opens them up? Time and again other players were stood there with the ball waiting for Willian to make it? The moves broke down because Willian WOULD NOT MOVE.
He is a winger who has no pace, no adventure, no confidence, rarely goes past anyone, can’t cross, or take free kicks, prefers to pass backwards, is physically weak on the ball, not a good tackler. Throw in a grouchy body language and I wouldn’t pick him until last if we were choosing my park kickabout team.
But yes he was “visible” today, he didn’t hide, he pulled one ball back into the box, and he tried harder. Progress but he still had practically no impact.
I was wrong about Pepe being a player without a future here, but I am not yet wrong about Willian
4 for Willian, wtf? Someone doesn’t like him, well I don’t either but he came on and did a job, so a strong 6 from me. My man of the match was Luiz.
Haven’t been impressed with Willian since his arrival but your scoring of 4 is way off. Tonight was Willian’s best game in an Arsenal. Obviously it’s all about opinions but a 7 IMO would be about right.
Some positive signs of improvement from Pepe…for the second game in a row bodes well for the rest of the Season….Although Willian performed a little better his contribution for the most part was still negligible.I presume that Martinelli was injured…otherwise why replace him with Willian.
Hopefully Arteta might have also worked out by now that Bellerin offers almost nothing to the team both offensively and defensively.Surely once Tierney is fit enough to play then Cedric switches to right back.
Dont agree with xhaka MOM, played ok granted but Luiz, Lacca, Pepe and even Holding were better perfomers. I cant knock xhakas performance but he wast better than at least 3 or four players. I think also Leno was a unsung hero.