Arsenal player reportedly calls Serie A club to offer his services

Jorginho’s patience with Arsenal appears to be wearing thin as the Gunners hesitate to offer him a contract extension. While Arsenal has the option to extend his contract for another season, the delay in doing so is causing frustration for the player.

With his notable performance improvement this season, Jorginho certainly merits an extension, but as the end of the season approaches, there’s no indication of a forthcoming offer from Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Brazilian-Italian midfielder has been in outstanding form in recent months, establishing himself as a crucial player for Arsenal. The club is pleased with his contributions and hopes to retain him in their squad for the foreseeable future.

However, the delay in contract negotiations has opened the door for other clubs to express interest in signing him. Juventus appears to be his primary suitor, with Sport Witness indicating that Jorginho has reached out to their sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, offering his services to the Italian giants.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our delay in making a move to keep Jorginho in our group is not a good thing and we can understand why the midfielder may be offering himself to other clubs.

