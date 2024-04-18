Arsenal player reportedly calls Serie A club to offer his services

Jorginho’s patience with Arsenal appears to be wearing thin as the Gunners hesitate to offer him a contract extension. While Arsenal has the option to extend his contract for another season, the delay in doing so is causing frustration for the player.
With his notable performance improvement this season, Jorginho certainly merits an extension, but as the end of the season approaches, there’s no indication of a forthcoming offer from Mikel Arteta’s side.
The Brazilian-Italian midfielder has been in outstanding form in recent months, establishing himself as a crucial player for Arsenal. The club is pleased with his contributions and hopes to retain him in their squad for the foreseeable future.
However, the delay in contract negotiations has opened the door for other clubs to express interest in signing him. Juventus appears to be his primary suitor, with Sport Witness indicating that Jorginho has reached out to their sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, offering his services to the Italian giants.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Our delay in making a move to keep Jorginho in our group is not a good thing and we can understand why the midfielder may be offering himself to other clubs.
I appreciate his service and what he has done to help Arsenal. That being said, we need a better midfielder if we are the improve and push on as a team.
He can go at the end of the season, and we can upgrade his midfield position.
In fact, Jesus and Zinchenko can go as well for a decent fee.
Hasnt really set the club alight now has he, along with Mo and cash in on Partey they can all leave as we need to sort this midfield out. Add Vieria, Nelson, Eddie, Taveres, Lokonga Zink & Jesus to try raise some funds. Recall Teirney also or sell and buy a new LB altogether.
Go buy a CDM, A Striker, A Left back & another strong midfielder and another proper winger. That’s 5 new faces and alof money spent again but needs must and this will be Mikels last crack at winning one of the big ones or maybe need to find a successor who can as we have had the league in our hands 2 seasons I’m a row and messed it up.
Smithrowe can be used as he is a baller when fit, that’s the clubs job to do just that get him fit.
Ramsdale going to be sold also as he won’t wait around and nor he should as Raya was a mistake in my books. Tomiasyu hasn’t been good since eh arrived for 6months and we havnt even got a chance to see Timber… he collapsed 1st game!
Alot needs done and I bet we will have most of this squad on massive wages who don’t fit the bill. Havertz is another but won’t get on to that, 300k a week 👀