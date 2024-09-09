Arsenal player reveals he has not been playing at 100% fitness this season

Declan Rice has spoken about his fitness levels after missing much of pre-season due to England’s run to the final of Euro 2024.

Rice, along with his England teammates who reached the final, was granted an extended break following the competition. As a result, they missed a significant portion of pre-season.

Despite this, key players like Rice and Bukayo Saka have been integral to their clubs from the start of the season.

Both players were also involved in England’s recent match against the Republic of Ireland, playing the full 90 minutes.

Following his strong performance in that game, Rice has revealed that he is just beginning to reach his peak fitness for the season.

He said to Sky Sports:

“To be honest with you, I’ve not been feeling 100% fit so far, I’ve kind of been doing my pre-season in the Premier League, but today I feel like I took a real step, I could feel it within myself, I was feeling back to myself.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a dedicated player, and this admission will make fans love him even more.

The midfielder is a terrific player and is also very committed to his job, which makes him likable.

