Arsenal player tests positive for covid after Premier League postponed NLD

Arsenal has recorded another positive case for covid-19 after their match against Tottenham was called off.

The Gunners were supposed to face Spurs in the North London Derby today, but the match was postponed after Arsenal was unable to meet the criteria for 13 outfield players and a keeper.

The Athletic reports the players were tested after the Premier League agreed to postpone the game and an unnamed individual returned a positive result.

The game against Spurs is one fixture Arsenal needs to be in top shape to play.

The Gunners remain in the hunt for a top-four spot, and they are also chasing glory in the Carabao Cup.

Winning that trophy would be a great way to end this campaign because it would show progress from last season.

However, the Gunners also need to return to the Champions League, and that means playing our strongest possible eleven whenever we can.

The team showed great resilience when it held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, despite playing most of it with ten men.

We also won the reverse of the match against Tottenham, so they would be eager to get vengeance, which is another reason we need our players to be in top shape.