Arsenal player tests positive for covid after Premier League postponed NLD

Arsenal has recorded another positive case for covid-19 after their match against Tottenham was called off.
The Gunners were supposed to face Spurs in the North London Derby today, but the match was postponed after Arsenal was unable to meet the criteria for 13 outfield players and a keeper.
The Athletic reports the players were tested after the Premier League agreed to postpone the game and an unnamed individual returned a positive result.
The game against Spurs is one fixture Arsenal needs to be in top shape to play.
The Gunners remain in the hunt for a top-four spot, and they are also chasing glory in the Carabao Cup.
Winning that trophy would be a great way to end this campaign because it would show progress from last season.
However, the Gunners also need to return to the Champions League, and that means playing our strongest possible eleven whenever we can.
The team showed great resilience when it held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, despite playing most of it with ten men.
We also won the reverse of the match against Tottenham, so they would be eager to get vengeance, which is another reason we need our players to be in top shape.
Good that the game was postponed. Let the wailers wail, Arsenal has done nothing wrong and neither did EPL for the rule.
Looking at it from different angle, arsenal and City battered Leeds with thier depleted team, having many youth team players, though they could have lost the two matches with full team. However, leeds could have requested for postponement of those matches. We should all remember arsenal was not granted same when they requested against Brentford. Liverpool got with fake COVID results.
This is COVID league, we have to enjoy it the way it is
Leeds just beat West ham away with a severely under strength starting team, also losing two players to injury after 20 minutes of the game
As far as I know none of the missing Leeds players were because of COVID, they just got on with it, showed the right attitude and played really well
COVID related postponements should be about health rather than tactics and now that the Premier League have sorted out their processes for such situations I believe it is