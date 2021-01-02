Arsenal players already looking forward to playing with Bundesliga star

Bild journalist Christian Falk says that Arsenal players are already discussing the possibility of playing with Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt.

The Gunners have plans to reinforce their team in this transfer window, and one position that they will probably strengthen is their creative midfield.

They have identified the likes of Houssem Aouar as a player who can make them better in that position, but it seems that Brandt is the more likely to join them now.

The arrival of the likes of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho has seen Brandt struggle to play for the German side, but he remains one of the best players in their squad.

Having been scouted by Arsenal for some time now, Falk says that the Gunners is interested in him and because he shares the same agent with Per Mertesacker, it makes a move very likely.

Falk said via Bild: “We know that the Arsenal scouts have already made important moves and the club is also actively discussing it in the dressing room.

“We also know he has connections [at Arsenal], youth director Per Mertesacker has the same agents as him, and he is a bit tempted to come to London. I could very well imagine it coming true.

“Whether a transfer will take place is still a bit open, the winter (January) is perhaps a bit too short notice so it could be a summer thing.”

It remains unclear if the Gunners will sign the Germany international on a permanent transfer of if they will want to land him on loan with the possibility of making the deal permanent at the end of this season.