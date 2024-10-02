Arsenal players are discussing a response to congested fixture schedule

One of the major topics in world football right now is that players are growing tired of playing too many games each season.

The expansion of the Champions League and Club World Cup has significantly increased the number of matches players at top clubs must play.

Manchester City’s Rodri and Liverpool’s Alisson Becker have both suggested that players might take action, potentially even going on strike, to push for changes to their fixture schedules.

Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber has also voiced his concerns, admitting that the congested schedule is a topic of discussion in the Gunners’ dressing room.

Players are advocating for fewer games, and they believe that football authorities can address the issue.

Timber said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘To be honest, I totally agree with them.

‘It’s a big topic at the moment in dressing rooms, not only at City and Liverpool, but also our dressing room.

‘I honestly think it’s a dangerous thing. Last week we played City, and they played again two days later, and that’s too much. I understand why players are complaining.

‘It’s a really good point. The players are speaking right now and let their voices be heard. It doesn’t look like it’s getting any less (busy) at the moment.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is most likely a price to pay for playing too many games per week and we truly should listen to to the players and reduce their schedule.

ADMIN COMMENT

