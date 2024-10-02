Arsenal players are discussing a response to congested fixture schedule

One of the major topics in world football right now is that players are growing tired of playing too many games each season.
The expansion of the Champions League and Club World Cup has significantly increased the number of matches players at top clubs must play.
Manchester City’s Rodri and Liverpool’s Alisson Becker have both suggested that players might take action, potentially even going on strike, to push for changes to their fixture schedules.
Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber has also voiced his concerns, admitting that the congested schedule is a topic of discussion in the Gunners’ dressing room.
Players are advocating for fewer games, and they believe that football authorities can address the issue.
Timber said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘To be honest, I totally agree with them.
‘It’s a big topic at the moment in dressing rooms, not only at City and Liverpool, but also our dressing room.
‘I honestly think it’s a dangerous thing. Last week we played City, and they played again two days later, and that’s too much. I understand why players are complaining.
‘It’s a really good point. The players are speaking right now and let their voices be heard. It doesn’t look like it’s getting any less (busy) at the moment.’
There is most likely a price to pay for playing too many games per week and we truly should listen to to the players and reduce their schedule.
Players are speaking out on this subject on the amount of games being played. Though their careers are short & they want to compete etc perhaps,like regarding this intl break,players take a leaf out Ben Whites book & ask not to be considered. 2 week break leading up to a busy schedule till January seems a no brainer. Also shows some loyalty to the club that’s paying their wages & has given them their opportunities on the big stage.
It will be interesting to see if these “discussions” actually get them anywhere though.
Arsenal isn’t in the World Club Cup so I’m not sure how relevant to us the mention of that is in the article. I’m really not sure how you reduce fixture congestion significantly though.
I guess that one way would be to cut out a competition entirely – say the Carabao Cup for example – for leading clubs. It’s always been a rather odd competition – many clubs didn’t bother to play in it in the early years and I don’t think there is an equivalent in many (any?) European countries. Unfortunately, there would be a lot on institutional opposition to that as well as from lots of the other clubs.
Let our youth and players far down on the depth chart play Carabao Cup games; Nwaneri, Jorghino, Kiowir, Heaven, MLS, Nichols, for example. Even Jesus could use the game time to sharpen up his performances, which have been quite dull lately.
The extra CL games are a money grab, so why not revert back to the group stages like last year, where we already topped our group, and any result would not have changed our standing, so no need to play starters.
Also, reduce the games for National squads in a non-competition year with all friendlies, or limit the times players can be called up for their country during friendly matches; plenty of professional players to call up for friendlies.
There are solutions, but money is the driving force and the powers that be (CL, National teams, etc…) don’t want to lose out on the money generated.
Clubs can rotate the players more, but any drop in quality could affect points and standing, costing clubs money. Also, it would cost clubs more that perhaps would not have additional players to cover for extra games outside the league.
I don’t think the players will do anything if status-quo remains, however if another competition is added to the calendar then I think there will be lots of noise.
Are there no players’ unions in European football? In North America all the major sports athletes have players’ unions that are in constant negotiations with owners. There are signed and negotiated Collective Bargaining Agreements and the players have some say in how the league is run. Football players need to harness the power of collective bargaining. I guess part of the problem is football has many different organizers: UEFA, FIFA, IOC, the individual countries’ football associations all who profit the most from the players’ toil.