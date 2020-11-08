Arsenal players are going off for yet another pointless international break

Another pointless international break beckons!

After Arsenal play Aston Villa in this weekend’s latest round of Premier League games, players will then move on to their respective international teams for the next round of rather pointless fixtures that couldn’t have come at a worse time.

In a season that already had a short pre-season preparation and is full of jam-packed fixtures before a possible go ahead in the Euro’s next year, the footballing hierarchy have added yet more games for the players to take part in during their season.

Some of the teams will play friendlies and some will play a little more meaningful European Qualifier games, and I am sure a number of our boys will be called up to their teams as they were last time. Arsenal will be going into a rather critical period of fixtures after the break, and as the winter time normally brings about a lot of injuries for our boys we should be a little bit worried.

I hope we have yet another successful break for all of our players, because we really need them to come back fit and firing if we want to push on, and really stake a place in the Premier League and other respective competitions.

The international break is something I really hate and I am sure a lot of fans feel the same. Of course the players feel a sense of pride to play for their countries and I am sure they love to do so, but if it ever came down to a choice of internationals or domestic games, I would really love to see the response in which players will give, especially if they are not important.

But I suppose clubs have no choice but to follow the rules and I hope that the Arsenal boys who are called up do not play every minute in every single game, and if they do then they do not pick up and niggling or serious injuries, otherwise it will be an uphill battle for Arteta and his team to really try and have a successful enough season. Gooners?

Shenel Osman