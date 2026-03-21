Arsenal players are not discussing winning the quadruple

Arsenal could still achieve a remarkable quadruple by the end of this season, with their pursuit beginning in earnest in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday against Manchester City. The Gunners have shown strong belief in their ability to compete across all competitions and have made consistent progress in recent seasons.

Focus Remains on Immediate Challenge

While the prospect of winning four trophies is an exciting one, Arsenal understand that any such ambition depends on taking each step as it comes. Failure to secure victory in the Carabao Cup would immediately end their hopes of completing a quadruple, making this weekend’s fixture particularly significant.

Manager Mikel Arteta would undoubtedly take pride in leading his side to silverware, especially given the steady development the team has demonstrated under his guidance. However, the emphasis within the squad remains firmly on maintaining focus rather than looking too far ahead.

Arteta Plays Down Quadruple Talk

As reported by Arsenal Media, Arteta addressed whether his players have discussed the possibility of winning all four competitions. He said:

“No, because we know that we need to go game by game and trophy by trophy.”

His comments reflect a disciplined mindset within the squad, prioritising immediate objectives over long-term speculation. Arsenal’s performances this season suggest they possess the quality required to challenge for major honours, but those ambitions must be realised through results on the pitch.

The upcoming final will provide a stern test of their credentials. City remains one of the strongest sides in Europe, and overcoming them will require a composed and determined display. Nevertheless, Arsenal have consistently demonstrated resilience and high-level form throughout the campaign, indicating they are capable of rising to the occasion.

Ultimately, success at the highest level demands overcoming difficult challenges rather than seeking comfortable fixtures. If Arsenal are to fulfil their ambitions this season, they must prove their quality in matches of this magnitude, starting with Sunday’s decisive encounter.