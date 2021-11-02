Arsenal players are not even thinking about Top Four

Arsenal are on an excellent run in the Premier League and are aiming for 8 games unbeaten when they play Watford this weekend.
There is a combination of results that could possibly see the Gunners actually being in the Top Four after the weekend, but according to Aaron Ramsdale, it is much to early to even consider it ner mind discuss the possibilty.
When asked if the players had talked about a Champions League place, Ramsdale told the Mirror: “No!
“We haven’t really had a discussion… we’ve got a young team and of course the aspirations are getting into the top four but first and foremost we have to keep this form going.
“As soon as we start getting ahead of ourselves, our form will drop at the first chance. It’s nice to be mentioned within that category but we’re still a work-in-progress.
“Form’s great at the moment but we know there’s a lot of work we have to continue doing.”
That is very good to hear from our Number One, and it shows that the team are keeping their feet on the ground, but obviously the fans have no such restrictions and are more than happy to debate the point as much as possible.
But with just a quarter of the season gone, Ramsdale is probably right that it is much too early for the players get excited, although it is very nice to be back in with a chance after our awful start to the season, isn’t it?
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
What stands out is this. Unlike the previous two-three seasons where we’ve been carried by individual match winners all season. Arteta is doing something different this season with this squad of young players.
We are winning games as a team and collective performance now.
That’s to tell you how much the full squad is in form instead of Auba, Leno or Saka bailing us out.
Now I’m looking forward to what Arteta might do with individual big games winners if he adds one or two to this young team.
Credits to him for gathering and assembling this squad, with time they’ll get better with experience and we’ll control games more.
There will be downtimes, but I’ll be there supporting these boys and whoever the manger is.
nailed it. so stop the top four nonsense and let’s see where we are end of season.
Nearly three quarters of the season left with many hurdles to cross. Another one just popped up, serial winner Conte has signed for the Spuds!!
Conte is the least of my worries.
Conte and Levy are both bad news waiting to explode.
Conte is a man of ego, Levy is a ma with bigger one who’d rather sack any manager than back him in the market.
Conte will walk away the moment you undermine him.
He did so at Chelsea, did so at Inter.
Watch him throw away his toys once Spurs lose Harry Kane or he doesn’t get enough transfer fee.
Why do you think it’s a two years contract he signed?
I’m happy he signed for Spurs and not United
If I was being cynical, my reply would be “don’t take notice of what a player says”!!
But as I think this is, again, a player answering a direct question honestly, I believe him.
Logically, why would the squad/manager be talking about top four?
They need to keep this run of form going and play consistently.
I’m sure others will say that they don’t trust what players say, although in this instance they will say we should!!!
Funny old game!!!
Way to early to decide, but the display against Leicester was good in nearly every way. Of course as a young team they have to learn not to relax the stranglehold they have on a team. For me, if they keep up the Leicester display we may well get back into Europe. I worry that the thug Xhaka will get back in this e team and all the ground made up will be sacrificed. Now is the time Arteta has to prove himself. If he can then the team will have fortune on their side.
Let’s be realistic with the youngest team and the youngest manager in EPL. Top six finish is already good enough for this season, after an awful start