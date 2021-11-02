Arsenal players are not even thinking about Top Four

Arsenal are on an excellent run in the Premier League and are aiming for 8 games unbeaten when they play Watford this weekend.

There is a combination of results that could possibly see the Gunners actually being in the Top Four after the weekend, but according to Aaron Ramsdale, it is much to early to even consider it ner mind discuss the possibilty.

When asked if the players had talked about a Champions League place, Ramsdale told the Mirror: “No!

“We haven’t really had a discussion… we’ve got a young team and of course the aspirations are getting into the top four but first and foremost we have to keep this form going.

“As soon as we start getting ahead of ourselves, our form will drop at the first chance. It’s nice to be mentioned within that category but we’re still a work-in-progress.

“Form’s great at the moment but we know there’s a lot of work we have to continue doing.”

That is very good to hear from our Number One, and it shows that the team are keeping their feet on the ground, but obviously the fans have no such restrictions and are more than happy to debate the point as much as possible.

But with just a quarter of the season gone, Ramsdale is probably right that it is much too early for the players get excited, although it is very nice to be back in with a chance after our awful start to the season, isn’t it?