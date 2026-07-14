Arsenal players are second highest scorers at the World Cup

Arsenal have had a significant number of players representing their countries at the 2026 World Cup. While several members of the squad have already returned home following their nations’ elimination, including captain Martin Odegaard, the club continues to have a strong presence in the latter stages of the tournament.

Odegaard and Norway enjoyed an impressive campaign before their journey ended with a quarter-final defeat to England. The Three Lions have since progressed to the semi-finals, ensuring that Arsenal will continue to be represented as the competition approaches its conclusion.

Arsenal players making a major impact

Arsenal have four players in the England squad, meaning the club is guaranteed to have at least one representative in the World Cup final on Sunday. Their international contingent has done more than simply earn selection, with several players making important contributions to their respective national teams throughout the tournament.

As reported by Arsenal Media, only Paris Saint-Germain has had more players score goals at the 2026 World Cup. The French club have seen nine different players score a combined total of 14 goals during the competition.

Arsenal are second on that list, with five players contributing a total of nine goals so far. The statistic highlights the attacking quality within the squad and reflects the influence Arsenal players have had on the biggest stage in international football.

More goals could still follow

The Arsenal players to have found the net during the tournament are Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz. Their contributions have helped their respective nations remain competitive throughout the World Cup.

With England still involved in the competition, Arsenal’s representatives have further opportunities to add to those impressive figures before the tournament concludes. Merino has also enjoyed an excellent run during the World Cup and could continue his scoring form if his country progresses further.

William Saliba also remains capable of making an impact in the remaining matches, giving Arsenal additional hope of increasing their goal tally before the final. The club’s players have already enjoyed a productive tournament, and they still have the chance to enhance those achievements in the closing stages of the competition.

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