Arsenal players are set for a huge financial reward if they make the top four

Arsenal started this season with a slight chance of making the top four.

The club is still being rebuilt by Mikel Arteta and the Spanish manager knows his players might need some time together before returning to Champions League football.

A poor start to the campaign meant the confidence in the team hit a new low and they needed to add new players to their squad in the winter transfer window.

Instead, Mikel Arteta’s side offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and didn’t replace him.

Regardless of this inactivity on the transfer market, the Gunners have shown great form recently and they could end this campaign inside the top four.

They are currently fourth on the league table with five points separating them from the top three, and they have a game in hand on third-placed Chelsea.

The Daily Mail says Arteta’s players could earn as much as £500,000 individually if they return to the Champions League.

They agreed on a bonus with the club before the season started and it would be shared on a pro-rata basis if they make the top four.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If these players secure the top four for us in this campaign, they deserve all the bonuses they have been promised.

It has been a brilliant campaign for them as they would have achieved that result even without the club bolstering the squad.