Arsenal players celebrate 3-2 win over Everton on social media

Arsenal players take to Twitter to express their delight at picking up three points against Everton.
Arsenal players do love social media, especially when they win and they have wasted no time in showing their joy at another good performance.
It was a very close game, Carlo Ancelotti’s side gave as good as they got and gave a very good account of themselves but two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and one from young Eddie Nketiah was enough to secure all three points.
There were other players that made massive contributions including goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who pulled off a number of excellent saves and Shkodran Mustafi, who was solid in defence. Both players were among those that posted up after match tweets on their personal Twitter accounts.
It was not just the players that revelling in the win, the clubs official Twitter account was in overdrive with some cool tweets.
Here are the tweets that the players have stuck up.
We had to fight hard, but we worked this out together 👊🏻 Get well soon, my brother @seadk6 🙏🏻 #SM20 pic.twitter.com/Nt9Hvyz5w5
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) February 23, 2020
V A M O S ➕3️⃣ ❤️ #LT11 pic.twitter.com/w0QKbpasvZ
— Lucas Torreira #LT11 (@LTorreira34) February 23, 2020
massive win today 💪🏽🔴 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/yP3X5lNklU
— Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) February 23, 2020
✊ BIG. DUB. 🔴#ARSEVE
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 23, 2020
🔴⚪️ Great victory today with sacrifice and fighting from the first minute. It didn't start well, but the team knew how to get up, specially with such support. I'm proud of my teammates. We keep growing! Let's go Gunners!💪⚽️@Arsenal #PremierLeague #Victory #Emirates pic.twitter.com/puk9MHHdBn
— Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) February 23, 2020
Another game ✅ Another win 💯 Another assist 🔥 Signal strong as ever🤝📞 @EddieNketiah9 pic.twitter.com/a6zpxsBWa2
— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) February 23, 2020
Very nice pic.twitter.com/hMoohncBy8
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) February 23, 2020
Heart still racing from those last minutes 🤪 but what counts: another win, another game unbeaten and another step in the right direction. 😎 #YaGunnersYa ❤⚽ #M1Ö #COYG pic.twitter.com/I3XcAFCEnF
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 23, 2020