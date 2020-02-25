Arsenal players celebrate 3-2 win over Everton on social media

Arsenal players take to Twitter to express their delight at picking up three points against Everton.

Arsenal players do love social media, especially when they win and they have wasted no time in showing their joy at another good performance.

It was a very close game, Carlo Ancelotti’s side gave as good as they got and gave a very good account of themselves but two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and one from young Eddie Nketiah was enough to secure all three points.

There were other players that made massive contributions including goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who pulled off a number of excellent saves and Shkodran Mustafi, who was solid in defence. Both players were among those that posted up after match tweets on their personal Twitter accounts.

It was not just the players that revelling in the win, the clubs official Twitter account was in overdrive with some cool tweets.

Here are the tweets that the players have stuck up.