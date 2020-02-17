Arsenal players celebrate win on social media with some brilliant images

Arsenal players have expressed their satisfaction at a job well done.

The Arsenal players were not slow to show their pleasure at the 4-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium with multiple posts on Twitter and who can blame them?

The lads have been under immense pressure this season following a string of underwhelming results and have rightly been criticised, however, it is only right that they express their relief when it all comes together and it certainly did against the Geordies yesterday.

What I loved about these particular tweets is they were all classy, not one of them rubbed Newcastle United’s nose in it and some of the images used were simply awesome.