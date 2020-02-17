Arsenal players celebrate win on social media with some brilliant images

Arsenal players have expressed their satisfaction at a job well done.
The Arsenal players were not slow to show their pleasure at the 4-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium with multiple posts on Twitter and who can blame them?
The lads have been under immense pressure this season following a string of underwhelming results and have rightly been criticised, however, it is only right that they express their relief when it all comes together and it certainly did against the Geordies yesterday.
What I loved about these particular tweets is they were all classy, not one of them rubbed Newcastle United’s nose in it and some of the images used were simply awesome.
Another clean sheet 👊🏻 #SM20 pic.twitter.com/OBT1MHqTqC
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) February 16, 2020
Great team win for the @Arsenal! 〽❤ We showed why we’re definitely on the right path ⚽💥 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/zRjxvEzBLc
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 16, 2020
🔴⚪️There's only one thing better than being back in the team after a long lasting injury: winning in the Emirates Stadium in front of our supporters! 🙌🏻🙌🏻We keep fighting! Let's go Gunners!💪⚽️@Arsenal #PremierLeague #Victory #WeKeepFighting pic.twitter.com/6dfZfROtpC
— Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) February 16, 2020
Missed that scoring feeling. Thank you to everyone for your support and celebrations, feels so good to back ⚽♣️❤9⃣ pic.twitter.com/oQ7NZ5DJUo
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) February 16, 2020
Second half on 🔥 from the team! pic.twitter.com/K8f9ay320A
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) February 16, 2020
Big performance today from the boys !🔥 Another assist💪🏿 #whoooops 🤣🥜 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/nwQZr9cNAl
— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) February 16, 2020
❤️ ¡L O V E ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m3IrZozciP
— Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) February 16, 2020
Well done boys last night 💪🏽💪🏽 another clean sheet 😃👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/y5RMSKXjCx
— Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) February 17, 2020