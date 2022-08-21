Arsenal players dominate FPL after their stunning performance against Bournemouth

Arsenal players have become the top players in the Fantasy Football League after their stunning start to this season.

The Gunners have begun the campaign with three wins from as many matches, and the wins will keep coming.

The standout performers so far have been Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard scored twice as they beat Bournemouth 3-0 in the Premier League yesterday, with Saliba scoring the other goal.

The Premier League website says Jesus is now joint top for the most point collected by a single player in FPL this season on 25 points.

Martinelli is one of three players to deliver an attacking return in every weekend of the Premier League so far.

Saliba’s performance against the Cherries means he now has the most points among defenders (21), and FPL managers have now turned to adding him to their squad as he is the second most-bought player in the last 24 hours.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have made one of the best starts to a season in a while, and it is understandable that our players are now attractive to FPL managers.

We need to keep the momentum going because it would be a very long season.

One way we can sustain our fine start is to ensure we stay humble and never underestimate an opponent.

