Arsenal players dominate the Premier League’s Power ranking

Arsenal is proving their worth as Premier League leaders and they were in dominant form in their game against Brighton the last time out.

Mikel Arteta’s side ran out 4-2 winners in the fixture and have continued to show they have what it takes to stay in the title race.

They have been dominant in most games this season and fans look forward to how they will perform in their matches against Newcastle United and Manchester City this month.

After the win against the Seagulls, the Daily Mail updated their Premier League Power Rankings and at least four Arsenal men featured in the top ten.

Eddie Nketiah became a new entrant at number ten after scoring in back-to-back league games.

Gabriel Martinelli also made a new entry into the rankings, finishing at number seven, while Bukayo Saka moved up two places to enter the week at number four.

Martin Odegaard moved two places upward to become the number-one player in the ranking after his scintillating performances against Brighton.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has been brilliant this season, and their players’ form is responsible for the amazing campaign the club is having.

Hopefully, none of them will suffer a serious injury and miss matches for the club.

Mikel Arteta talks ahead of tough Newcastle clash

