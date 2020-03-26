Arsenal players express their support for #footballunited

Arsenal players have taken to social media to declare their support for #footballunited.

#FootballUnited is looking to raise a minimum of £100,000 to support local communities affected because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal players including Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Reiss Nelson have shown their support for the cause via Twitter.

Football has a huge part to play, it has a way of bringing communities together, distracting the population, bringing entertainment to the masses and of course, playing an important role in the local community.

It is not always about money either, it is about solidarity in these fraught times and recognising the heroes on the frontline fighting the outbreak.

I expect there will be more to come from the players and clubs alike, the chances are that there will be an agreed pay cut and I suspect that something will be done for the lower league teams as well.

It is early days, however, it is good to see the players doing what they can.