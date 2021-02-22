Arsenal players face 10-day quarantine after overseas trip

The UK Government is serious about stopping the spread of coronavirus from people coming into the country and their latest decision affects Arsenal.

The Gunners will travel to Athens for their Europa League round of 32 return leg against Benfica.

They will now have to quarantine for the next 10 days after they arrive back in the UK.

This is because the Boris Johnson-led government has refused to grant an exemption to elite sports as the country tries to curb the spread of the killer disease.

The new guidelines have been sent to Premier League teams with Sky Sports reporting that players may train and play matches when they return to the UK, but they will have to self-isolate for 10-days outside their work setting which means they will only leave their house for the elite sport environment.

They can halve their quarantine time if they test negative to covid-19 5 days after their return to the country.

Sky Sports reveals: “The rules state that anyone who goes on international duty must remain in their sporting bubble at all times while away, in order to avoid a spell of unconditional isolation once they return.

“If a player exits the national team’s bubble – to visit friends or family – that will invalidate their quarantine exemption and they must self-isolate for 10 days.

“The latest guidance also removes the quarantine exemption for new signings, as well as managerial and coaching appointments.

“It will have a direct impact on teams involved in European competitions this week.

“Chelsea play Atletico Madrid Bucharest in the Champions League on Tuesday while Manchester City face Borussia Monchengladbach at the Puskas Arena in Hungary on Wednesday.

“Arsenal travel to Greece on to play Benfica for the second-leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday due to Portugal being on a ‘red list’ of countries drawn up by the UK government.”