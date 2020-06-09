Arsenal players feeling the power ahead of Man City showdown

There is no doubt that Arsenal should be feeling confident after remaining unbeaten under Arteta since the start of this calendar year, and that feeling was emphasised by the Gunners smashing Charlton 6-0 in our first pre-Restart friendly game this week..

But we know that we now face one of our toughest challenges when we visit the Etihad next week to face the reigning Champions Man City, but it would appear that the players are ready for the challenge. Dani Ceballos has told Canal Sur Radio [via Manchester Evening News]: “It’s not bad at all [to start] against City. I think it is a good time to face them and I think we have options to win.”

Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang all got on the scoresheet against Charlton to get momentum going, and our top scorer also feels the Gunners are feeling the power ahead of next Wednesday’s clash. “I don’t know if it will be harder or easier [behind closed doors],” Aubameyang said of the Man City game during the club’s ‘Arsenal Together’ charity fundraising event.

“But the only thing for sure I know is that they are a great team and it will be hard for sure, we don’t expect it to be easier because of no fans in the stadium.

“We will try our best and the positive thing that I saw is that all the players in our team are in shape and are feeling well, with a lot of power and a lot of freshness.

“They want to play, everybody is just waiting for the referee to whistle.”

Well they don’t have much longer to wait, and I bet Arsenal fans are just as desperate to see the lads back in action. And what better way to restart than against Man City? A super crucial game and Arteta’s first chance to get one over on his old boss…!