Arsenal players have already missed a staggering 297 days due to our injury crisis

The recent injury crisis plaguing our Arsenal has been nothing short of devastating to our title chances. The data confirms what we’ve all been fearing – our squad has been hit hard by injuries this season after being relative lucky in the last campaign. In the whole season Arsenal had 898 days lost to injury, with 13 Premier League teams having totals stretching over 1,000 days.
It’s gut-wrenching to see that Arsenal players have already missed a staggering 297 days due to injuries since the start of the season with only Brighton, Ipswich and Crystal Palace worse hit. The Gunners have had five players injured while playing for their countries and, in total, they have missed 22 games as a result, with no sign of it letting up just yet with Trossard limping off the pitch while with Belgium this week.
Days lost from injuries (Sky Sports)
Premier League, 2024/25
Brighton 397
Ipswich Town 340
Crystal Palace 319
Arsenal 297
Wolves 279
Tottenham 273
Manchester City 243
Liverpool 228
Brentford 215
Aston Villa 214
Nottingham Forest 208
Everton 192
Manchester United 171
Fulham 160
Chelsea 151
Newcastle United 142
Leicester City 138
Southampton 126
AFC Bournemouth 115
West Ham United 84
What makes this situation even more frustrating is that it’s not just squad players being affected. We’ve seen crucial first-team members like Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and Gabriel Jesus spending significant time on the sidelines. These are the players we rely on to make the difference in big matches, and their absences have been badly felt.
There’s no denying that these injuries have had a massive impact on our performance. We’ve struggled to maintain consistency, and it’s heartbreaking to think about how different our league position might be if we had a fully fit squad. The stop-start nature of players coming in and out of the team has disrupted our rhythm and made it challenging to build momentum.
You have to feel for Mikel Arteta. He’s been forced to constantly reshuffle the team, often having to play players out of position or rely on inexperienced youngsters to fill the gaps. It’s a testament to his managerial skills that we’ve managed to stay competitive despite these setbacks.
As Gooners, we can only hope that the worst is behind us. The return of key players like Ødegaard has been a boost, but we’re still holding our breath every time a player goes down. The upcoming transfer window might provide some relief if we can bring in reinforcements, but for now, we need to rally behind the team and hope for a change in our injury fortunes.
This injury crisis has been a true test of our resilience as a club. While it’s been tough to watch at times, it’s also shown the depth of character in our squad. If we can overcome this and still achieve our goals for the season, it will make any success all the sweeter.
