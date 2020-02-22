Arsenal players in good form must be selected despite previous poor performances

Arsenal Players have to be judged on their current form and not how they have previously performed.

One thing I have noticed via the comments on this site and on social media is that no matter how an Arsenal player performs some people will never change their view of that player.

That is understandable, to a point.

On a personal level, I hope the club sells Mesut Ozil in the summer, however, I would not drop him now because of the way he played against Newcastle. If he underperforms against Everton then all bets are off but until such a time he has my support.

The same applies to Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

Lacazette has been dreadful but he has now scored two games in a row, it is irrelevant how those goals came about, he scored, that is his job and therefore he has to be picked against Everton.

Luiz and Mustafi are not good defenders in my opinion and eventually will revert back to the standard they themselves have previously set in an Arsenal shirt but right now, they are arguably the best in form defenders in the Premier League. A very bold claim I admit but one I cannot argue with.

I do not go with the opinion that when everyone pulls on an Arsenal shirt they should be supported no matter what, if some players simply do not deserve to be in the team and have cost Arsenal dearly then they do not deserve support.

However, even if one wants a player out of the club, even if that said player has let the club down terribly in the past, even if that player is nothing but a liability, they still do deserve 100% unfettered support if they are in form.

Ozil, Lacazette, Mustafi and Luiz are in form right now and until that changes it is very wrong, in my opinion, to be attacking them or saying they should be dropped because of what happened before they were in form.