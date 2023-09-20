Arsenal players in international action this weekend, in UEFA Women’s Nations League

Some needed minutes for our Arsenal Women by Daisie

The first ever Women’s Nations League kicks off this weekend, which will see a lot of our Arsenal women being called up for the tournament. With the Women’s Super League approaching fast, the tournament could be vital in getting some needed minutes into the Arsenal Women’s players legs.

After unfortunately being knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Fc, our women need as many minutes as they can get in their legs before the season opener at The Emirates vs Liverpool. on 1st October, so having a good number of players off to compete for their countries in the Women’s Nations League could be a real positive for the Arsenal Women.

Recently returning from the home of Adidas in Herzogenaurach, Germany, after a week of warm weather training, gave our women a chance to bond and gel together, coming home looking very confident and with a clear togetherness about them.

With plenty of new faces brought in this summer, the pre-season can be a really important time, getting to know your teammates and how they play. Bonding experiences are a big factor in football, if you know someone well, its more likely that you know what their next move on the pitch is going to be and only helps improve the team and those around you.

With what looks like a tight knit group this season, Arsenal women will be focusing on their domestic season, hoping to bring home some silverware and will be looking to complete in the Champions League again next season.

Arsenal Women’s fans will be keeping an eye on our players in the Women’s Nations League and hoping they come back to The Arsenal Training Centre next week without any added injuries. We really can’t afford to lose any players to injury so close to the start of such a big season, but that’s football and sometimes it’s just unavoidable. But with a lot of our women being called up for their countries to compete this weekend, Arsenal Women’s fans will have a lot to keep up with.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you excited to see some of our girls in action this weekend?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….