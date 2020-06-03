Arsenal players join Premier League stars looking to raise money for NHS via shirts raffle draw

Premier League players under the name of Players Together are set to launch the largest signed football shirts raffle draw tonight, reports the Daily Mail.

This is one of their efforts to raise funds for the NHS Charities Together.

The players have come together spearheaded by Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson in their efforts to help in their way during this coronavirus pandemic.

The footballers have already donated some money to the NHS before now but they are not stopping in their efforts to make a difference during this tough time across the globe.

The players have donated 500 playing shirts that would be made available via a raffle draw starting from tonight.

In their efforts to raise cash, each participant in the raffle draw would pay and entry fee of £5 on Ebay Uk and the funds that would be raised would be sent to the NHS Charities Together, a body that oversees the work of over 200 other charities.

The players of several Premier League teams have accepted to join the raffle and the Arsenal players who would join are Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli, Cedric Soares, Eddie Nketiah, Alex Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lucas Torreira, Pablo Mari, and Emile Smith Rowe (on-loan at Huddersfield).

There are of course expected notable absentees.

The raffle will end on Sunday, June 14 at 7pm and the winners will be selected at random and notified by July 1.