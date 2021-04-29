Arsenal players knows as much about Emery as they know about him states Villarreal ace

Villarreal hotshot, Gerard Moreno has argued that Arsenal players also know what to expect from Unai Emery when asked if he thinks his manager knows enough about the Gunners to help them beat Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Spanish striker is one of the most important players at the Estadio de la Cerámica and he would hope to get some goals when the Gunners face them in the Europa League semifinal first leg later today.

The Yellow Submarines are now being managed by Emery, whom Arsenal sacked in 2019 to replace him with Arteta.

Emery didn’t win a trophy for Arsenal, but he is a specialist in the Europa League and helped the Gunners to reach the final in 2019.

His experience and success in the competition give Villarreal the upper hand in the game and Moreno has praised the tactician for how he prepares for games too.

He says his boss is a “winner” who works on every detail in his plans before every match and says he hopes that gives them the edge against the Gunners.

When asked, “Emery knows the Arsenal players well, that could be an advantage couldn’t it?” ‘They know him well too,’ Moreno shoots back via Mail Sport.

‘Unai is a winner, he works very hard, he’s on top of every little detail. He’s a big part of the success this season in Europe because of the way he prepares the games. His drive is contagious. He has experience in this competition and hopefully that can improve our chances.’