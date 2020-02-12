Arsenal players lining up to applaud the tactical changes by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal players full of praise for Mikel Arteta and the changes he has made.

The fact that Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal’s season isn’t in doubt and the club’s players have now begun to echo the same view from the fans.

The Spaniard was made the club’s new permanent manager late last year after Freddie Ljungberg failed to halt the downward slide that the team was on.

Arteta has changed the mood around the Stadium and in the dressing room in the few months he has been in charge and it seems that it can only get better.

Players who failed to impress under Unai Emery have now started doing better under Arteta and his stars have given him credit for making them a better unit on and off the pitch.

Speaking from the team’s Dubai training camp, Alexandre Lacazette said as quoted by Goal:

“We are more together now. The way we think as well on the pitch and outside the pitch. Tactically we are better and we’re going to see a big improvement in the next few weeks.”

Mesut Ozil who looks reborn under the former Manchester City assistant manager also claimed:

“As a team, we are much happier and everyone wants to give everything for this club.

“Especially tactically we improve a lot and I hope in the future we will be more successful.”

Hector Bellerin also added his bit on the improvement the team has enjoyed under the Spaniard.

“It’s very early doors in time. [Mikel] has a new philosophy and the way he has implemented it in the last few games that we’ve played, there’s been a big change,”

“I think sometimes we need to be a bit more efficient in front of goal [but] that’s also something that comes with confidence, when you see that you’re playing better and controlling games better, the goals are something that’s going to come. I’m sure you’re going to see that very quickly.

“For us, the promise is that we’re trying to get better every single day. When a different coach comes, there are different things that you’re being asked to do.”

Let’s hope that these same players start to repay their managers faith in them by stepping up their game on the pitch, especially Lacazette, who has not found the back of the net under Arteta and Ozil, who needs to start creating and scoring goals himself.